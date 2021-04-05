A week off from the circle proved to be everything Maryville junior Brooke Bentz needed to revert to back to the form Maryville expects.
An injured hip led to some uncharacteristic results from Bentz early in the season, the latest coming when she surrendered six runs (five earned) on eight hits and five walks in a loss to Heritage on March 24.
Those days seemed a thing of the past in a 3-0 victory over Alcoa on Monday at John Sevier Elementary School after Bentz tossed a complete game shutout, allowing four hits while fanning nine batters.
“(The week off) helped me recover a little bit,” Bentz told The Daily Times. “I was glad to have that break because it allowed me to come back refreshed and ready to play.”
Bentz retired the first 11 batters she faced before giving up a two-out double to Alcoa catcher Olivia Emert in the fourth inning. She then struck out Kassidy Moore on the ensuing at-bat to end the frame.
Alcoa (8-2) threatened again in the fifth, this time with runners on the corners for pinch hitter Abby Hembree, who laced a line drive that caromed off Bentz toward Maryville first baseman Ryleigh Maples for the third out.
Hembree stepped to the plate again in the seventh as the tying run but chopped a groundball over to third for the final out.
“She hasn’t gotten to throw in many ballgames this year, but she came out today on fire,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “We kept swinging at her low rise ball and didn’t make adjustments until the fourth inning, but unfortunately that was too late.”
Bentz also delivered Maryville’s biggest hit, sending a first-pitch offering from Alcoa senior KG Lovingood back up the middle for a two-run single after senior third baseman Kendal Pitts grounded into a 1-2-3 double play in the at-bat prior to give the Lady Tornadoes an opportunity to escape a bases-loaded jam unscathed.
“We’ve talked about getting timely hits, and that seventh inning is a whole lot different if she doesn’t get that hit,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said. “... I was proud of her mindset because she didn’t let the paly before dictate what we needed to do.
“She was doing a good job with her timing and adjusting (to outside pitches), but that approach speaks volumes about her.”
The pivotal at-bay was indicative of an aggressive approach Maryville (3-5) implemented in most of its at-bats against Lovingood, who allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out three.
Seventeen of the Lady Rebels’ 26 plate appearances started with a swing on the first pitch, including the solo home run catcher Alexis Spicer hit over the center-field fence in the fourth.
“I just know as a pitcher that we’re always trying to get first strikes and that those are probably the best pitch we’re going to get,” Bentz said. “Us as hitters knowing that and swinging at that, it just helped us get us some momentum because it is a better chance of us getting a hit.”
The loss snaps an eight-game win streak for Alcoa, which returns to District 4-AA play when it hosts Austin-East at 5:30 p.m. today.
Maryville, which travels to William Blount at 5:30 p.m. today, hopes a victory against a Class AA state tournament contender can turn the tide of its season. It will help if Bentz keeps throwing like she did against the Lady Tornadoes.
“That’s a great team that I have a lot of respect for,” Payne said. “It felt like another district game. It is an Alcoa-Maryville game, but we wanted to come out and take care of the mistakes that we’ve doing lately.
“This was not a night that we looked at as taking a step away from district play. It was a hard-fought win, and we’re going to have to have those if we’re going to go far in the postseason.”
