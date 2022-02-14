Maryville College sophomore Bryce Leonhardt was named the USA South Baseball Pitcher of the Week and junior catcher Sara Koonce was tabbed the Softball Player of the Week by the conference Monday.
Leonhardt tossed seven shutout innings in his first start of the season, an 8-1 victory over Oglethorpe on Saturday. He allowed three hits without a walk while striking out seven.
Koonce went 7-for-11 (.636) with three doubles, one home run, six RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Scots to a 3-1 weekend in which they swept Emory in a doubleheader Saturday and then split with Berry on Sunday.
Both teams host Greenville this weekend for their home opener. The Maryville College baseball team opens a three-game series at 3 p.m. Friday while the softball team has a doubleheader scheduled Friday and Saturday.
