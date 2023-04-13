Seymour baseball coach Kyle Koeneman was eager to get Bryson Quick back on the mound.
The sophomore right-hander’s role as a starting pitcher had decreased over the last few weeks as he dealt with shoulder inflammation, but the Eagles felt he was good to go in a non-district matchup at Heritage. All he did was work five shutout innings in his return to the bump, leading Seymour in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel victory over the Mountaineers on Thursday at Heritage High School.
Quick earned the win, and he did not allow a hit over his five innings of work. He threw 95 pitches and worked around five walks to lead the shutout for the Eagles (6-11). Right-hander Cody White took a tough-luck loss for Heritage (3-19), as he went the full seven innings but allowed the game’s only run.
“I thought it was good for Quick to come out there and be able to throw strikes,” Koeneman told The Daily Times. “Honestly, he’s not thrown in a while. We’ve not been able to get him in there, he’s having some arm trouble. It’s good for him to come out there and throw strikes.”
Quick and the Eagles’ pitching staff made an in-game adjustment that proved the difference in his start. Quick’s command wasn’t there in the bottom of the first inning, when he drilled Tyler Adsit with a pitch and walked Dylan Varitek, a result of him short-arming his delivery and not having a feel for his changeup.
The results spoke for themselves after Quick made the adjustments. Relying more on his fastball, he stranded walks in both the second and fourth innings, and after a two-out error extended the bottom of the fifth, he left a Mountaineer runner in scoring position by inducing an infield pop out to end his night.
“He couldn’t really get his changeup over, so we scrapped that early in the game,” Koeneman said. “Focused on fastball and curveball, and tried to spot that as well as we could. He needed to make some adjustments, early he was short-arming it quite a bit. He’s a headcase sometimes — sometimes he gets in his own head — but once he settled down, he did a great job.”
White went toe-to-toe with Quick for four innings before Seymour plated the game’s only run. Josh West led off the fifth with a triple down the right field line and came in to score on Dawson Irvin’s RBI single. Heritage played its infield in with a runner on third and no outs, and Irvin blooped the ball perfectly between the center fielder, shortstop and second baseman.
Otherwise, White dazzled with nine strikeouts in a 98-pitch complete game. He worked out of a two-runners-on jam in both seventh innings, and he ended his night with back-to-back punchouts.
“He was awesome,” Heritage coach Robbie Benett said. “He threw strikes and did a great job for us. We couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Even with Quick working on a no-hitter, Seymour’s plan was to get fellow sophomore righty Coby Johnson into the game at some point. As Quick was nearing 100 pitches after the fifth inning, Johnson entered in the sixth and kept the combined no-no dreams alive for one inning.
Heritage second baseman Clay Travis, however, led off the bottom of the seventh with a clean single for the Mountaineers’ first base hit of the affair.
Johnson made quick work of the next three Heritage batters, preserving the shutout as he recorded the save. For Seymour, seeing two of its underclassmen pitchers thrive on the mound is meaningful progress from where it was a year ago.
The Eagles finished 14 games under .500 last season in a rebuilding year, but the work is coming into fruition, and sitting 4-2 in District 3-3A play, Koeneman hopes they’re trending in the right direction.
“It’s a process,” Koeneman said. “Really, mentally for these kids, it’s learning that failure is OK. This is a hard game. We struggled early, but we’ve played a lot of good teams. Just making sure they’re learning as they go. As long as you’re good by the end of the year, district tournament time, get rid of the flaws and mentally you’re OK, everything is going to be alright.”
