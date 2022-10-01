Freshman Bryson Rollins has made no shortage of plays for Maryville football this season. He has won three of the four USA South Offensive Rookie of the Week awards handed out this season and totaled four touchdowns as he led the Scots to their first conference win last week.
Rollins continued to flash his dynamic potential in the first half of Maryville’s battle with conference powerhouse Huntingdon, yet he also reminded everyone that he is still a freshman, as he threw three second-half picks in Maryville’s 42-28 loss to Huntingdon on Saturday at Honaker Field.
“You take the good with the bad when they’re a freshman,” Maryville head coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “And he’s really, really good. And he’s really, really tough. He got hit hard, and he doesn’t flinch. He competes.”
The good from Rollins was about as good as it gets. Rollins led Maryville (1-4, 1-1 USA South) on four scoring drives in the first half. He passed for the first three touchdowns — receptions of 19, 37 and 68 yards, respectively — and ran for the fourth, skying over the Huntingdon defensive front for a 1-yard score.
By the end of the first half, Rollins was responsible for 252 of the Scots’ 283 total yards and as well on the way to another round of weekly awards after out-dueling reigning USA South Player of the Year Landon Cotney for two quarters.
“We’re a team who likes to get behind guys,” Rollins said. “We got a lot of fast guys, so we get behind them. They stopped that from happening in the second half.”
Huntingdon, however, showed why it was picked to repeat as USA South champs in the second half. The Hawks opened the third quarter with a touchdown 23 seconds into play, picked off Rollins on Maryville’s next possession and converted that into another score two plays later. Maryville’s 14-point halftime lead was gone, and it was a sign of what was yet to come.
Rollins went 5-for-20 for 58 yards in the second half, finishing with a 38% completion percentage. He entered the contest completing 56% of his passes.
“Bryson was getting a lot of pressure,” Fox said. “He was running around and that affects his vision because he’s a normal person. Getting hit and having to run for your life has an effect. The play before affects the next play, that’s what happens. He’s really good, and we have some really good young players that have a chance to be really special. We just have to keep him believing.”
Fox knows that the growing pains with a freshman quarterback are something he will have to live with for the time being. There’s no teacher like experience, and that’s something Rollins does not have at the college level.
For Fox, the balance is keeping Rollins focused on the positives while still learning from the most difficult stretch of his career to this point.
“I told him, ‘Buddy, you and I feel like the Israelites wandering in the desserts of football,’” Fox said. “We’ve had a lot of great successes early in our football career ... him as a young player. He’s still a really good football player and he’s still a winner.”
