A slow start from a freshman quarterback is nothing out of the ordinary. An almost instantaneous recovery is.
Bryson Rollins went 4-of-10 for 39 yards and carried it nine times for 12 yards in the first half of his first career start for Maryville College before looking like a completely different quarterback after the intermission.
Rollins completed 11 of his 19 second-half passes for 189 yards and two game-tying touchdown tosses, falling just short of propelling the Scots to their first non-conference win since Sept. 16, 2017.
"I think I probably handcuffed him a bit early," Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. "I felt like he wasn't necessarily seeing it great early in the first half, but it was his first half of college football against a very good football team.
"In the second half, I think the game probably slowed down for Bryson, and I think we handled some pressures a little bit better. I called the game a little bit more aggressively, too. I quit trying to protect him, and he got to play, and he went out and played."
Maryville College hopes Rollins can take another step forward against a Centre defense that seems susceptible to dynamic signal callers when the two programs face off at 7 p.m. today inside Farris Stadium in Danville, Ky.
The Colonels (1-0) allowed Hanover quarterback Matthew Weimer to go 25-for-38 for 292 yards and three touchdowns and rush for a team-high 52 yards in a 31-29 victory last week.
"I think they have a very talented defense," Fox said. "They have nine seniors, and every one of those seniors on the two-deep were there when I was there, and they're all really good football players. They have a scheme that is a little bit different. It's very focused on creating negative plays. Hanover had a lot of success moving the ball, but they also turned it over five times, and that's kind of what Centre's defense does.
"We have to find what the mix is of putting our guys in good situations to try and generate explosive plays. There will be some opportunities because they play a lot of man-to-man coverage, but we also have to value the football because they do a very good job of attacking it."
A year ago, Maryville College met up with Centre after nearly upsetting Berry and took two steps backward in a 40-21 defeat on Honaker Field.
The Scots hope they can continue moving forward this time around. Rollins may be the catalyst to ensure that happens.
"I think the most important thing is to get better," Fox said. "Most teams will make the biggest improvement between Weeks 1 and 2 of the season. Last year, we really missed on that opportunity. We've had a good week of practice, we're pretty healthy and our guys are excited about getting out there and competing. We have to earn the right to win and give ourselves a chance to play well against a team that is really well coached."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.