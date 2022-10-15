Maryville College freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins wasted little time taking advantage of one of the worst secondaries in the country.
The Elizabethton product hit freshman wide receiver Steph Carter Jr. for a 62-yard touchdown on the Scots’ third play from scrimmage and continued his air assault throughout Maryville College’s 45-7 victory over Southern Virginia on Saturday in Buena Vista, Virginia.
It is the first time since 2018 that Maryville College (3-4, 3-1 USA South) has won three consecutive road games.
Rollins completed 17 of his 22 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns in roughly 36 minutes of action against a Southern Virginia defense that entered play ranked 228th in Division III in passing defense, allowing 290.2 passing yards per game.
Rollins capped MC’s second offensive series — a 12-play, 77-yard drive — with his second touchdown pass, finding sophomore tight end Kyelar Edwards for an 11-yard score — the first of Edwards’ career.
Maryville College’s third possession ended with one of Rollins’ few mistakes as Southern Virginia’s Seth Massie intercepted a pass, but the Scots got a fourth-down stop on the Knights’ ensuing drive and Rollins made amends with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Rollins hit freshman wide receiver Kevon Samuels for a 27-yard touchdown with 55 seconds remaining in the first half and then found junior wide receiver Trystin Wright in the end zone with a 24-yard strike to take 31-0 lead with 9:07 left in third before exiting the game.
Backup quarterbacks Cole McBrayer, Cooper Wick and Zach Hollman each completed passes as well. Thirteen different receivers caught a pass, with Carter Jr. posting a team-high 66 receiving yards.
Maryville College limited Southern Virginia (0-6, 0-3) to 271 yards, 142 of which came on its final two offensive possessions against the reserved defense.
The Scots return to Honaker Field next week to face North Carolina Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday for Homecoming.
