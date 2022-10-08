BATON ROUGE, La. — Tennessee’s defense drew plenty of criticism after its showing against Florida two weeks ago. Though the Vols won, their defensive performance left much to be desired, most notably allowing Florida to convert on five of its six fourth-down attempts.
No. 8 Tennessee answered any questions surrounding its defense with a 40-13 throttling of No. 25 LSU in front of a sold-out Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Vols forced two turnovers, totaled five sacks, nine tackles for loss and held the Tigers to under 60 rushing yards in what they called their most complete defensive showing of the year.
“We read our keys and did all our assignments,” defensive end Byron Young said. “The reason why was because we had two great days of practice. Everybody was locked in. I feel like preparation was the reason we came out the way we did.”
Young led a defensive effort that kept constant pressure on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, particularly late in drives. The Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) held LSU (4-2,2-1) to an 0-for-3 mark on fourth-down attempts, a far cry from their 83% conversion rate against Florida two weeks ago. Young was at the forefront of a group that got to Daniels five times with a career-high 2.5 sacks, and he also paced the Vols with 2.5 tackles for loss.
As a whole, the Vols struggled mightily at the beginning of the season to complete those plays. Despite constant pressure, Tennessee did not record a sack and had just two tackles for loss in its season-opener against a weak Ball State offensive line. The Vols finally broke through with four sacks and nine TFLs against Pitt and have never looked back. Their five sacks marked a season-high, and their nine TFLs were their second-most.
“It felt really great because coming into the first game, we didn’t have enough sacks and a ton of pressure,” Young said. “Every time the pressure was getting there and running and throwing the ball, so it feels really great to bring it home. This was the game to do it.”
Tennessee was able to put so much pressure on Daniels in the pocket because it made LSU’s offense one-dimensional. The Vols completely eliminated the Tigers’ run game, holding them to 55 yards on the day. Daniels was their leading rusher with 38 yards, and no runner averaged more than 2.4 yards per carry. All told, Tennessee held an LSU offense that averaged over 35 points per game to a season-low 13 points.
“We controlled and dominated the line of scrimmage,” Heupel said. “... Relentless energy inside of the pocket with our front four with pressure when we brought it. Our edge guys did a great job of collapsing the pocket, but we got enough push inside too where there wasn’t any room for (Daniels) to escape to. We knew that would be a big factor in the game.”
