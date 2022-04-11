Cade Batchelor is seasoned beyond his years.
The sophomore right-hander established himself as a potential impact pitcher before he ever threw an inning for Maryville, showcasing his stuff during one of Maryville’s baseball camps while attending Maryville Junior High School.
Batchelor put that talent on display Monday, retiring the final 18 batters he faced after giving up back-to-back singles to lead off the second inning to lead Maryville to a 4-1 victory over William Blount at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“Coach (Chris) Hollander and I talked (after that camp) and said, ‘That kid is a stud,’ and he has been a stud,” said Maryville coach Adam Sullivan, who earned his 400th career win with the victory. “You forget that he’s a sophomore. His ceiling is so high.
“I texted him last night, and I said, ‘Hey, you’ve had to face the better teams, and you’ve gone out there and haven’t complained. You’ve done a really good job and I’m proud of you,’ and he just said, ‘Yes sir, I’ll do whatever I can to help the team.’”
William Blount junior right-hander Justin Bell led off the second with a single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch before junior catcher Ethan Prats brought him home with a RBI single.
It was the last offense the Governors (11-10, 3-2 District 4-4A) mustered.
Batchelor struck out Brooks Bird, Kendall Brewer and Carter Abbott consecutively to get out of the second and did not allow another baserunner the rest of the way.
Batchelor allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out 10 batters in the complete-game effort.
“I just knew that I couldn’t mess up because they would take advantage of it,” Batchelor said. “I had to hit my spots, and I ended up doing that after those two pitches. I just left them low and in, and they hit them.”
“He is really competitive, but he is like a big leaguer,” Sullivan added. “He doesn’t show that emotion, and that’s huge for a lot of freshmen and sophomores because they’re too emotional and let it get the best of them, but not him. He just put his head back down and got back to work.”
Batchelor bested Bell, who may have pitched well enough to propel William Blount to a win on any other night. Bell gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks over five-plus innings, tossing a season high in pitches.
One of the few mistakes came when Maryville junior catcher Isaiah French put the Rebels (11-5-1, 2-2) up 2-1 with a RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The last two runs on Bell’s ledger came when Dawson Wells entered from the bullpen and allowed two inherited runners to score on wild pitches in the sixth.
“Justin is a competitor,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “He wants the ball in these big games. He did everything we could ask from him out there. We just have to be able to get some more runs to help him out a little bit, but he kept us in and gave us a chance.”
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for William Blount, which has been the surprise of District 4-4A through the first half of the season. The Governors have wins over Bearden, Heritage and Hardin Valley, and nearly knocked off Farragut, falling to the Admirals in extra innings.
A fourth district win proved elusive because of the dominance of Batchelor.
“That’s a good team right there,” Sullivan said. “I told coach Hollander yesterday that this was probably the biggest district game we’ve played this year — more important than Farragut and Hardin Valley — just because they’ve done really well and we could be fighting for some positioning with them.”
