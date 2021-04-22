A glance over to the Maryville dugout after an important play will reveal several players pointing a finger at their arms, a gesture indicating somebody has ice in their veins. But Cade Batchelor might actually be cold-blooded.
The freshman right-hander took the ball with a chance to clinch the No. 3 seed in the upcoming District 4-AAA tournament and never seemed affected by the moment, even when Bearden threatened offensively.
Batchelor allowed one run on six hits over six innings to lead the Rebels to an 11-1 run-rule victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“I just can’t say enough about him, the kind of player he is and his potential,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “He’s just a baseball guy. He’s what we need (in our program). He doesn’t shy away from the competition. He’s just cool and even. Whether somebody hits a home run off him or if he strikes a guy out, he’s going to be the same Cade. You can’t read his body language.
“I’m so happy that he’s a Maryville Rebel and that we have three more years of him.”
Batchelor allowed a leadoff single in the first and another with two outs in the frame before getting Bearden first baseman Drew Sliwinski to ground out to first to end the inning.
The rest of Batchelor’s outing was more of the same.
A walk and a double put two runners in scoring position with two away in the third, but Batchelor struck out Ty Serritt to escape the jam.
Griffen Oros tagged Batchelor for the only run he surrendered with a two-out RBI double in the fourth, but he quickly rebounded by getting Bailey Redmond to fly out to center.
Bearden put one last attempt at hanging some additional runs with a leadoff single in the sixth that turned into runners on the corners with two away after a Maryville error, but Batchelor once again put another zero on the scoreboard by getting Redmond to ground into a fielder’s choice.
“I just know that my teammates are counting on me, so I just had to stay locked in and get the job done,” Batchelor said.
As Batchelor frustrated Bearden, Maryville (18-7-1, 8-4 District 4-AAA) kept building its lead.
The Rebels struck first when junior center fielder DJ Burks hit a RBI infield single in the second and junior third baseman Justin Millsaps added another run with a sacrifice fly in the third.
Junior designated hitter Colin Stokes led off the fourth with a single and junior left fielder Daniel Hughes followed with one of his own. Bearden left fielder Will Nelms misplayed the ground ball and it rolled all the way to the fence, allowing Stokes to score. Hughes later scored on an RBI bunt single by Burks that gave Maryville a 4-1 lead.
Maryville added two more runs in the fifth off an RBI single by Stokes and a sacrifice fly by sophomore right fielder Landon Dockery before breaking it open in the sixth with five runs. Dockery triggered the mercy rule with a two-run triple down the right-field line.
“We had great at-bats tonight,” Sullivan said. “The first guy was throwing a lot of changeups, so I told them to see the ball up, and they did a good job. The second guy had a little 12-6 curveball, and we just battled and did a good job.
“I can’t say enough about how much the guys have been coachable throughout the year, and tonight it really showed.”
The combination of Batchelor’s gem and the run support behind him relieves Maryville of any pressure entering its final two district games — the first coming against West at 6 p.m. Monday — and gives them a better chance to make a deep postseason run.
“I haven’t done the research on it, but if I think back over the last 15 years since I came to this area, I’d be really surprised if anybody came out of this district that wasn’t one of the top three seeds,” Sullivan said. “Making it out of the district, you have a chance to make some noise, and so for us to clinch the third seed, especially with a young team, is huge for us to build, not just this year but for next.”
