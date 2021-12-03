CHATTANOOGA — Caden Buckles shared three simple words as Alcoa made the trek to Finley Stadium for the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl.
“One last ride,” the senior quarterback tweeted.
However, the understanding that his roundabout career was nearing its end did not prevent tears from flowing as the final horn sounded to mark the conclusion of a 45-14 victory over East Nashville on Friday.
“It hurts just because you know it’s over,” the senior quarterback told The Daily Times. “People tell you all the time, coaches tell you all the time, ‘It goes faster than you think, don’t take it for granted,’ and I didn’t really listen to that for the first couple of years. Then you get to senior year, and you feel like it was just yesterday that you were at (Knoxville) Catholic High School.
“It’s wild to me that it’s over. I’m happy we went out like that and happy I went out on my own terms, but it’s a hard feeling knowing that I won’t be able to wear this uniform again.”
The sadness quickly dissipated and was replaced with the confidence that has made him an unquestioned leader of the Tornadoes.
As the public address announcer started revealing the BlueCross Bowl MVP, Buckles clapped his hands and threw two fingers in the air, signaling a second consecutive win before his name was even announced.
Buckles went 19-for-24 for 288 yards and two touchdowns against Milan a year ago, and while he was not as efficient in the final game of his career, there was no doubt the award was his. He completed 12 of his 17 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown while adding 52 yards and three more scores on the ground.
“It’s a great honor,” Buckles said. “Everybody picked me as the MVP, but even though they did, it’s not a me award. I understand that, and I hope everybody else understands that. It’s never been about me — even with the Mr. Football stuff. I wouldn’t be there if my line wasn’t there, so I really hope that people understand no matter who won that MVP, as long as we were hoisting that Gold Ball, nothing else mattered.”
Buckles lost a fumble and threw an interception, but after each turnover he led the Tornadoes down the field for a score on their next drive.
He coughed the ball up in the red zone to end Alcoa’s second possession and responded with a 47-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Isaiah Bryant. A high throw resulted in a pick that dashed the Tornadoes’ two-minute drill at the end of the first half, but he converted two third downs — one via pass and the other on a run — on the Tornadoes’ opening series of the third quarter to set up a 20-yard field goal by freshman kicker Bacon Lauderback that stretched the lead to 31-14.
“My freshman year I threw six picks in three games,” Buckles said. “I got really mad at myself after every one, but after that, I realized that while I could control it, it already happened and there was no point in staying hung up on it. All you can do is go out there on the next drive and score. You just have to have amnesia and let it go. That’s something a lot of people struggle with, but being able to stay level-headed is big.”
Alcoa knew Buckles was capable of handling whatever was thrown his way before he even played a snap for the Tornadoes.
The coaching staff was impressed with his demeanor after he was ruled ineligible for the entire regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs after transferring from Knoxville Catholic, and even more so by the way he practiced.
Then-sophomore quarterback Zach Lunsford helped get Alcoa to its quarterfinal matchup with Gatlinburg-Pittman a year ago, but it did not hesitate to put Buckles under center once he met the eligibility requirements.
“I saw him every day in practice going against that defense with Grey Carroll, Cam Burden and all of those guys,” Alcoa offensive coordinator David Sweetland said.
“A lot of times, their toughest test was defending him on the scout team, so I knew once he got eligible he would be a great player.”
Buckles completed 74.8% (128-of-171) of his passes for 1,883 yards and 21 touchdowns against four interceptions in his first and only full season as the starting Tornado signal caller. He also rushed for 352 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The only thing missing from Buckles’ resume is a Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football award, which he could receive Tuesday in Nashville. The result of that ceremony will not change the impact he has had on Alcoa in leading Alcoa to a 17-1 record over 18 games under center, not does it affect how he feels about the program that presented him the opportunity to make a name for himself.
“Coming in, obviously I knew what type of program Alcoa had,” Buckles said. “I knew there was great football and great people, but I could have never imagined it would be this good. It’s truly a family here. The school, the teachers treat you like their own kids. Everybody is in it together, and that’s what we love about it.
“People don’t really get that until they come to the school and realize that it’s different.”
