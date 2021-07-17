KNOXVILLE — Caden Buckles walked into the concourse at Three Ridges Golf Course for the KFOA Media Day on Friday in a different position than he was a year ago.
On the eve of Alcoa’s 2020 season, Buckles knew his role.
After transferring from Knoxville Catholic, the then-sophomore quarterback had to sit out the entirety of the regular season due to TSSAA transfer rules before making his first appearance in a 49-13 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
More than two weeks later, Buckles helped the Tornadoes cap off their sixth-straight state championship season with a 35-0 drubbing of Milan.
With fall camp just weeks away, Buckles is embracing a different role this time around as the starting quarterback.
“Knowing that I’m going to have a full season this year, the only thing different is just preparing for 15 games,” Buckles told The Daily Times. “My body has to withstand hits every single week. I really only had three weeks last year and in those three weeks, I got beat up pretty bad. I’ve got to mentally prepare for the beating I’m going to take in those 15 weeks.”
While Buckles spent most Friday night’s watching from the sidelines, his preparation for playing time was the same as it is ahead of the 2021 season.
But during a 2020 season defined by uncertainty because of COVID-19, he knew things could change, and if they did, he was going to be ready.
“I’m always preparing, no matter what,” Buckles said. “You never know. Last year, my mentality was that I’ve got to practice as hard as I can because you never know, the TSSAA might let everyone play in the middle of the season.
“There were so many things that were uncertain and so many decisions that could have been made that I just had to stay ready at all times.”
When Buckles decided to play out the rest of his high school career at Alcoa, he was leaving one revered East Tennessee program for another.
He knew the standard was to win championships before he even stepped foot on campus, which put pressure on the young signal caller. But after playing in three postseason games and a state title, Buckles feels more relaxed heading into his junior campaign.
“Now that it’s happened, I’ve done it ... it’s not as much pressure now that we’ve been there,” Buckles said. “It’s exciting to know that we can do it and do it again. That’s our whole goal. To do it again.”
Tornadoes look back on documentary
For Alcoa players who played on the 2020 team, a season without a camera crew following them around will be a change.
The Tornadoes’ 2020 state title run and just about every storyline in between was documented by a film crew with Jupiter Entertainment and Curiosity Stream, leading to an eight-episode series that premiered on HBO Max under the title “4th and Forever” last month.
According to junior defensive back Major Newman, the entire experience is one he and his teammates will look back on fondly.
“It was definitely a cool experience that most high school kids don’t get to have,” Newman said. “Having a TV show where it’s all about us and about football, it was nice to watch and it was really entertaining. Thinking about all the interviews and all the camera time, seeing the final product was cool.”
The quarterback battle between Zach Lunsford and California transfer Safdar McCrary was featured throughout the early part of the series before McCrary transferred out of the program and Buckles earned the starting halfway through the postseason, putting him in the middle of one of the documentary’s biggest storylines.
Like Newman, Buckles relished the opportunity to have a behind the scenes look during a special season that ended up being on display for the world to see.
“It was interesting,” Buckles said. “The day after Coach (Gary) Rankin told us they were going to be there, the camera crew was there every single day. When we came back to start summer workouts and there was nobody there, no camera crew, it was almost weird because we got so used to having someone filming every move we made and now it’s just us.
“But being able to watch it and being able to hear other people’s opinions after watching it, it’s a cool experience.”
Alcoa prepared for unscheduled opening week
As it stands, Alcoa doesn’t have a game scheduled for the opening week of the high school football season.
The Tornadoes coaching staff is looking to fill that slot and while players are unaware of who they will face a month from now, the confidence in their coaches is enough to make them feel prepared to play anyone.
“If we do end up getting a game and it’s on short notice, whoever we play, I feel like our coaches are going to stay calm and cool,” Buckles said. “They’re going to be able to get film on them and prepare us. No matter who it is, we’re always going to be prepared.”
Because Rankin and company have given their players little reason to doubt them when it comes to preparation, Newman agrees.
“I definitely trust my coaches,” Newman said. “They’ve always got an excellent game plan going. Like Caden said, no matter who it is, whenever we get the news, it could be the day before, I’m sure we’re going to get a game plan together.
“I know I’ll be ready, our team will be ready and I’m sure our coaching staff will be ready.”
