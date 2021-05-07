GREENBACK — With a pair of runners on and one out in the top of the fifth inning, the pressure was on Greenback freshman pitcher Caden Lawson.
The Cherokees were clinging to a 3-2 lead in their first game of the District 2-A Tournament and Jellico looked in position to tie or take the lead.
Two strikeouts later, Lawson had Greenback out of the inning, then came through for the ‘Kees again at the plate, ripping a two-out double down the left-field line that blow it open as the Cherokees took an 8-2 win on Friday.
“He’s been our No. 1 all year,” Greenback head coach Justin Ridenour told The Daily Times. “Anytime he’s out there we trust him to give us a good effort and that’s what he did today. I’m really proud of him.”
While Lawson allowed one hit and struck out nine batters, Ridenour thinks that the performance wasn’t even Lawson at his best, which could be worrisome for future Cherokee opponents that have to face the young right-hander this postseason and in the coming years.
“He’s still just a freshman,” Ridenour said. “He’s going to continue to get better as the season goes on. He didn’t have his best stuff today but he competed and that’s what we’ve kind of been preaching to him all year. We’ve been challenging our pitchers because you’re not always going to have your best stuff when you’re on the mound but what you can do is keep competing, keeping your defense in it, limit walks and I think he did a pretty good job today. He could get better, but he did a pretty good job today.”
For Lawson, even with the Blue Devils threatening in the fifth and then coming up to bat down two outs and in need of some insurance runs, he wasn’t rattled.
“I just go in and pitch,” Lawson said. (The approach) stays the same. I just wanted to get the outs and get to the next inning and score runs. I saw an inside pitch and just turned on it and got the RBIs in.”
Before Lawson’s hit sparked the offense, Greenback (12-16) had to overcome a slow start to get there.
Brennen Duggan drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the first and stole second and third, setting up for a Kooper Williams ground out RBI to give Greenback an early 1-0 lead.
Jellico pitcher Garrett McNealy limited the damage to just the one run and was able to get the Blue Devils out of the inning, but the Cherokees added two more runs in the third off a Landon Clifford RBI single that scored Brady Allison and an Isaac McNealy throwing error from third that later allowed Clifford to score to make it a 3-0 game.
The one hit that Lawson gave up came in the top of the fourth when Hunter Suto nearly homered over the left-field wall, but the ball just clipped the top of the fence to stay in the park. An error allowed Suto and John Zecchini to score and pull Jellico within a run at 3-2.
Greenback put two runners aboard in the fourth but came up empty-handed before the Blue Devils threatened in the fifth.
Lawson notched back-to-back strikeouts to emerge from the frame unscathed and Jellico wouldn’t have the opportunity again as the Cherokees went on to post three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to seal the tournament victory.
While Ridenour was pleased with the win, he believes his team will have to make improvements at the plate as it ventures deeper into the postseason, including Monday’s matchup Hancock County.
“Offensively I thought we were a little up and down,” Ridenour said. “We broke it open a little bit late with some hits. We had a couple of big two out hits, a double and a triple. But overall we’ve got to be better 1-9. We had some holes in the lineup today where guys were striking out and not having quality at-bats and that hurt us a little bit, so I would like to see us be a little bit more consistent at the plate. But, good win. First win in the district tournament.”
