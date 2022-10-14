GREENBACK — Greenback’s urgency showed as it set the tone early and never looked back Friday. The Cherokees dominated in all phases of the game en route to a 32-7 victory over the Harriman Blue Devils, snapping their four-game losing streak on Cooper Field.
“They played great, and they came out focused and ready to go,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “I thought the last couple of weeks we’ve really had a lot of momentum in practice. And I thought we played a good first half last week but then kind of fell apart in the second. We played a good first half tonight and then the third quarter we started out a little slow, but we regain the momentum and finish the game.
“I was really proud of how they’ve grown from week to week and just improved. It’s a good group of kids and you they’re working hard and trying to get better each week.”
The Cherokees (3-5, 2-2 Region 2-1A) jumped out to an early lead with an opening drive that took less than a minute and was comprised of just three plays.
The drive featured a quick 15-yard rush by junior quarter back Caden Lawson followed by an impressive 46-yard run by freshman Cody Lewis and then capped off another by a two-yard rush to give Greenback all the momentum in the opening quarter.
Greenback’s rushing game came alive as they split Harriman’s defense and strung together multiple drives that resulted in a flurry of Greenback first downs. It wasn’t long before the Cherokees were up by two touchdowns.
While the Cherokees turned over the ball over twice in the first half, they were bailed out by strong defense. The Cherokees held strong despite the Blue Devils threatening from six yards out, and Greenback took a comfortable 19-point lead into halftime.
A stand-out performance by junior quarterback Lawson was the difference maker for the Cherokees. Lawson was stellar on both sides of the ball, ending the night with 102 yards on just four attempts with one passing and one rushing touchdown.
“He’s a big part of our team offense and defense.” Edmiston said. “ When he’s at receiver, he’s one of our top targets that we try to get the ball to him. We knew from film that the quarterback run game we would be good option tonight the way how they man up on defense and go man to man so we knew that would be a little spark for us.”
While Greenback has found itself back in the win column, head coach Edmiston still believes there is room for improvement. And with the end of the season on the horizon, the Cherokees understand that little mistakes will eventually catch up with them.
“The penalties and the turnovers are two things, two areas that we need to really work on and try to get better at that. Try to clean those things up.” Edmiston said. “It’s hard to win when you turn the ball over those are two areas we definitely have to improve.
“We have to take it week by week and try to win these last two and, you know, just get better and be a tough team to beat in the playoffs.”
