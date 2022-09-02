GREENBACK — The pocket collapsed around Greenback quarterback Caden Lawson. He dropped back five, then 10 yards, evading Sunbright’s defenders one after another. Then he saw his man.
Lawson heaved the football 50 yards downfield to Connor James, who caught the pass in stride and took it all the way to the end zone. The touchdown opened the second half of Greenback’s 55-14 win over Sunbright on Friday at Cooper Field, but it also encapsulated the Cherokees’ night as a whole: Lawson doing everything he could to win in spite of a reeling offensive line.
“He’s got that playmaker in him,” Greenback head coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “He’s a big, athletic kid. He’s a threat running the ball. He does a good job of getting away from pressure.”
Down two of its projected starting offensive linemen, Greenback had to make do with a young and inexperienced line. Senior center L.T. Yates did not dress out for the game and junior right guard Austin Munsey saw a limited number of snaps. The Cherokees were forced to start freshman Sam Garland at center and sophomore Isaac Akins at right guard, and it took nearly a full half for them to settle in.
Greenback’s first play lost nine yards on a snap ecchange miscue but Lawson guided the Cherokees to score as Michael Payne capped the drive on 3-yard scoring run.
The Cherokees recovered two fumbles on snap exchanges. Edmiston did not know for sure that Yates would be unavailable until Friday morning, meaning the freshman Garland had one afternoon to prepare.
Not only was Greenback competing against a much-improved Sunbright team, the Cherokees had to fight through their own miscues at the line of scrimmage. Greenback’s careless play resulted in two turnovers in the second quarter.
Garland, however, improved over the course of the game. After one of his muffed snaps resulted in a turnover on downs, Garland was practicing snapping the ball with an assistant when Edmiston found his young center and offered him advice.
“I told him to calm down,” Edmiston said. “He’s a very confident kid, he’s worked hard. He’s our sixth man, he rotates in. We consider him pretty much a starter. I’m proud of how he responded to being thrown into a tough situation.”
As Garland and the rest of the line shaped up, the junior quarterback Lawson led Greenback to a commanding victory over the Tigers to open region play, just as they did a year ago. Lawson ended his night by completing 73% of his passes for 231 yards and three scores, while running for another. Lawson scrambled out of a broken pocket and extended the play on each of his three passing touchdowns.
“The past two weeks, I thought he’s done a good job of avoiding pressure, making and extending plays,” Edmiston said.
Edmiston stressed the importance of winning in region play all week during practice, and with the victory the Cherokees are on the right trajectory to return to the playoffs — as long as they can continue to take care of business.
“That’s the number one goal is to be 1-0 in region play after tonight,” Edmiston said. “I’m proud of them for that. We’ve got to improve, so the next time we’ll be 2-0. It gets tougher every week in the region, so we’ve got to keep improving.”
