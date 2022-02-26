JACKSBORO — Caden Windle’s teammates joke that he has ice in his veins.
The William Blount sophomore has made it seem like an actual possibility over the past week-and-a-half.
Nine days after tallying back-to-back and-ones to dash any hope of a Maryville comeback in the first round of the District 4-4A tournament, Windle once again kept WB’s season alive with more late-game heroics.
Windle scored seven of William Blount’s final nine points after a lengthy scoring drought and made a key defensive stop to lead the Governors to a 66-59 victory over Campbell County in the Region 2-4A quarterfinals at Campbell County High School.
“He’s got the mindset (of a closer),” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “He’s just really chill. I don’t think there has ever been a game too big for him. He’s the guy we love to have with the ball late in the game because if he doesn’t score, he’s going to find the right play for somebody else.”
A three-minute, 38-second scoring drought allowed Campbell County (14-14) to erase the 57-51 advantage William Blount (21-11) had midway through the fourth quarter.
The dry spell finally came to an end when junior forward Matthew Clemmer got the ball in the post and found a wide open Caden Windle on the wing. Many of the Governors’ 3-point attempts throughout the night were off by just a couple of inches, but this one was true from the moment it left Caden Windle’s hands.
“It had been going off the back rim all night, but as soon as I let that one go, I knew it was going in,” Caden Windle said.
“It’s funny because I’ve seen him shoot a lot of shots in his lifetime,” Kevin Windle added. “When he shot it, it looked pretty good and I had a feeling it was going in.”
One swish provided all the momentum the Governors needed to keep their season alive for at least a few more days. William Blount advances to face District 4-4A champion Farragut for the fourth time this season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Farragut High School.
Caden Windle intercepted a pass from Nate Walden that was intended for Zac Brady in the paint on Campbell County’s ensuing possession.
Clemmer missed the front end of a one-and-one on the other end, but Campbell County was unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Walden missed a 3 and Jake Long left a putback attempt short.
Caden Windle got fouled and proceeded to hit two free throws. He buried another pair five seconds later to seal the victory.
“Anytime you’re coming up to Campbell County, it’s a tough place to win,” Kevin Windle said. “I’m very proud of my guys for having the confidence they needed. They were prepared because they had past success in tough places to play. We were very confident that we could come in here and do what we did tonight.”
Clemmer posted a game-high 24 points while Caden Windle added 20. Sophomore wing Grady Robertson also scored in double figures with 10 points.
William Blount will need similar production when it puts its season on the line against Farragut.
The Admirals swept the regular season series and knocked off the Governors in the district semifinals. William Blount suffered a 19-point loss in their first contest and an 18-point defeat in their most recent meeting, but only lost by seven at Farragut on Feb. 8.
“I think there’s no pressure on us,” Caden Windle said. “We just have to go out there, play our game and do what we need to do.”
