Caelyn Bradley showed no signs of fatigue during the final two points of Heritage’s match against Bearden on Tuesday. In fact, her swing was stronger than ever.
With the Lady Mountaineers tied at 25 with the Lady Bulldogs in the third set, Bradley unleashed her power, winning two straight points for Heritage by smacking hard shots that ricocheted off Bearden players.
Those two points were all that was needed for Heritage to complete a 25-13, 25-16, 27-25 sweep of its District 4-AAA foe at Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“I just knew that Coach (Jason) Keeble always wanted us to play as hard as we could, and I felt like, at the moment, I just needed to swing as hard as I could,” Bradley told The Daily Times. “Because playing it safe wasn’t going to be an option.”
“She brought some heat on that one (last point),” Heritage coach Jason Keeble added. “That was a good one.”
Bradley’s heroics were the key after the Lady Mountaineers (12-3, 2-0 District 4-AAA) battled back from a 23-19 deficit in a third set much more problematic for them than the first two.
While Heritage largely cruised in the initial two sets, winning them both by a considerable margin, it couldn’t get an edge on Bearden as it looked to close the door in the third. The two teams knotted the score at 18, 23 and 25 before Bradley’s strong swing became the difference.
“Caelyn Bradley, hats off to her, she’s got a heavy arm,” Keeble said. “Comes in, works hard, and you saw the fruits of her big swings there. Down three, 22-19, I’m like, ‘Look, they’ve got to get 25. Let’s do the little things right one point at a time, we’ll catch them and we’ll be fine,’ and they did that.
“We won some hustle plays over here. That’s what it takes to win big games.”
Bradley didn’t just make the needed plays at the end; she won points for Heritage throughout the match, smashing shots Bearden couldn’t handle from the left side of the Lady Mountaineers’ formation. The junior finished with 16 kills, seven digs and one block, consistently taking advantage of mismatches in her team’s favor.
“That’s the matchup,” Keeble said. “If you look across the row, who is their shortest player on that side? It was their center playing front row, (so) we’ve got a size advantage.”
Senior Aubrey Pierce made a difference as well, tallying 31 assists, 17 digs and three blocks. Keeble applauded her for making mental connections on the court and getting the ball to where it needed to go.
The message for Heritage as it closed out the match in the third set was clear: do what it does best.
“Just play as a team, play as a family and have fun,” Bradley said. “We play the best when we have fun.”
Tuesday’s sweep should only give the Lady Mountaineers confidence as they continue in their District 4-AAA slate, with their eyes fixed on a potential district title.
“We’ve got Hardin Valley on Thursday,” Keeble said. “Hopefully, we’ll take care of that, and it will be us and Maryville that next to last week to see who takes the district.”
“I definitely think we could make our way to Murfreesboro,” Bradley added. “We have been playing really well together, and I feel like we’re really a family.”
