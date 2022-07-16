KNOXVILLE — Derek Hunt knows two different versions of Cal Grubbs.
There’s the one everyone loves around the Maryville High School campus, the quiet kid who is kind and generous. Then there’s the one the Rebels head coach sees in the football facilities, the senior leader and the anchor of Maryville’s offensive line.
With Maryville losing a number of experienced talent from its 2021 roster, Hunt has watched Grubbs take on a leadership role, one that has taken him out of his comfort zone for the benefit of those around him. It’s also one reason Grubbs was chosen to represent the Rebels on Friday at the KFOA High School Football Media Day at Three Ridges Golf Course in Knoxville.
“Cal’s an introvert by nature,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “He’s done a phenomenal job this offseason of being a leader. He understands he’s got to be more vocal and he’s got to get us going on offense. As a three-year starter, we need that because we’re replacing a lot. He’s somebody that we know that we can count on. He’s a phenomenal kid. He’s a fan-favorite in our school. Every teacher loves him.
“He serves others without expecting anything in return. I hope my son grows up to be just like him, honestly. We are so lucky to coach a kid like Cal Grubbs.”
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Grubbs, who stars at center for Maryville, is one of three returning starters on the offensive line, but there are a few spots Hunt has been tasked to fill from last year’s team that finished in the Class 6A semifinals.
From Grubbs’ perspective, the position group won’t miss a beat in 2022.
“On the offensive line, we’re trying to fill in a couple of positions because of some seniors that graduated last year, but we have some big bodies up there,” Grubbs said. “We get great movement from some super great guys that are strong. They know what they’re doing and I have a lot of confidence in them.”
While Grubbs will be one of the key pieces of the Rebels’ front, that expectation hasn’t stopped him from finding improvement in his own game. He’s spent the offseason looking for ways to be even better, especially where his quickness and speed off the ball are concerned.
“I want to improve my speed in getting off the ball is one of the main things,” Grubbs said. “Just getting off super quick and getting my hands up. I’ve been working on technique things like the steps that I take, blocks and getting bigger, faster, stronger and preparing my body for college football.”
What has helped Grubbs focus on his senior season is the decision he made in June.
After fielding college offers from Air Force, Army, Cincinnati and Ole Miss, among others, Grubbs committed to play at FBS Independent Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
The potential for growth as a player and a person that the Flames’ coaching staff offered him were key factors in that decision.
“One big thing (that led to the commitment) was the coaching staff,” Grubbs said. “Coach Hugh Freeze is a great head coach and I’m loving what he’s doing there. (Liberty offensive line coach Chris Klenakis), he can definitely get me to where I want to be, whether that’s NFL or just kind of doing my own thing in college. He’s just a great mentor for life as well. I’ve built a great relationship with him ever since they started recruiting me. We talk every Tuesday night and we don’t miss a day. I just have a really great relationship with him and he’s great with my family as well.”
“It’s a great relief (to be committed) because now I can just focus on myself and focus on my team moving into the season,” he added. “I don’t have to worry about recruiting and nothing else but the actual season. That’s a relief.”
