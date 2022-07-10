Sonny Pilcher’s voice quivered as he contemplated the win.
Pilcher, the coach of Monsta/Albicocco/Racks/Nitro Circus (Calimesa, California), has been involved with the Smoky Mountain Classic for 36 years. Entering this weekend, he and his team had never taken home the championship trophy.
That changed Sunday, when Monsta used two late shutout innings and a scoring burst in between to defeat Smash It/Thunder Chosen/Pure RF/BD/TDB (Rochester, New York), 24-18, in the title game.
“That was tremendous,” Pilcher said. “We did everything right the last two innings and ended up winning.”
Monsta trailed 18-16 entering the seventh inning, but a sacrifice fly from Marc Wik and an RBI double by Matt Brady tied the game heading into the inning’s bottom half. That’s when Monsta put up its first of two late-game shutout sides, as Smash It went three-and-out to force extras.
Jason Magnum batted in the first of Monsta’s six runs in the top of the eighth, with his RBI-single pushing the club to a slim 19-18 lead. Two more RBI-singles, from Steele Lewis and Steven Lloyd, respectively, followed before Wik launched a ball over the scoreboard at Sandy Springs Park Field No. 3 for a three-run homer.
With a six-run advantage in the bottom of the eighth, Monsta stood tall, forcing a ground out, line out and another ground out by Smash It to finish as the lone unbeaten team in this year’s Classic.
“When we shut them out in the seventh (inning), that was huge, gigantic,” Pilcher said. “They popped up three times and put us into extra innings, and we won. Right there, we had two outs and we’d only scored two runs, and that’s probably not enough against these guys normally. Then we got a total of six, (became) 24-18, I knew when we got to that point we would win.”
It wasn’t obvious earlier in the game that drama would ensue. Monsta took a comfortable 9-1 lead midway through the third inning, then still led by six runs, 11-5, an inning later. In gaining the upper hand, the team hit five home runs across the first four innings, with nine of its first 11 runs coming via the long ball.
Smash It, though, used a seven-run bottom of the fourth to notch a 12-11 advantage, and the lead went back and forth before Monsta’s tying efforts in the seventh.
Monsta tallied wins against Meirtran/Swiing Kiingz (Byron, Illinois) and Primetime/Easton/FAI (Macon, Georgia) on Friday and Proton/Legacy Glove Co. (Scottsdale, Arizona), Resmondo/Smash It/All American/Men (Winter Haven, Florida) and Competitive Edge/Olmito/Suncoast (Milton, Florida) on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s championship.
After winning its first three games, Smash It fell to Competitive Edge on Saturday, then moved its way through the losers bracket, besting Proton and MPT Rentals/Juno Athletics (Atlantic City, New Jersey) late Saturday and getting revenge on Competitive Edge early Sunday before losing to Monsta.
While the Smoky Mountain Classic has made its name through high-scoring games featuring a plethora of home runs, a major factor in Monsta’s success, according to Pilcher, was the team’s defense.
Pitcher Andy Vitcak was even named the Classic’s MVP.
“We made one error in six games,” Pilcher said. “We’ve got a great defensive team. That makes a difference for us. Our pitcher doesn’t walk too many, pitches great. We had one error, third baseman made one error and that’s all we made in the tournament.”
Pilcher took hold of the championship trophy presented to Monsta, and as players and families congratulated each other and reveled in the moment, he held onto it.
In 36 years at the Smoky Mountain Classic, 18 of which he’s spent coaching, it was more than just another special moment.
“They all love each other,” Pilcher said. “Don’t have one bad apple, and that makes a huge difference.”
