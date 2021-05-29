HOOVER, Alabama — Tennessee coach Tony Vitello entered the postseason knowing he would deploy Camden Sewell as the fourth starter in the rotation, but he never envisioned the junior right-hander taking to the role as well as he did out of the gate.
Sewell continued a run of shutdown pitching from Tennessee throughout the SEC tournament by tossing six shutout innings in which he surrendered two hits while registering a season-high six strikeouts to lead the No. 2-seed Vols to a 4-0 victory over No. 6 Florida on Saturday in the SEC tournament semifinal.
“I can tell you overall that was not the pitching plan,” Vitello said. “It wasn’t even close, but he smashed that into pieces with the way he was throwing the ball. … I feel like — and no disrespect, obviously, to Florida because they could beat anybody in the country — but if he just throws the ball the way he’s capable of, he could beat those guys today or at least give us a chance to win.
“I think he was excited about the opportunity we gave him and then also kind of got in a little bit of a flow there.”
Sewell had not pitched more than 3 2/3 innings or thrown more than 58 pitches in an outing this season, but he gave Tennessee (45-15) no reason to pull him until it was apparent he was running out of gas after plunking Florida’s Jud Fabian to lead off the seventh.
He retired the first nine batters he faced before giving up a single to Jacob Young to start the fourth. Young advanced to second on a wild pitch to become the only baserunner who reached scoring position for Florida. Mac Guscette also singled with one away in the sixth, but Sewell got Young to fly out to center and Nathan Hickey to hit a soft chopper back to the mound to prevent the threat of any danger.
“I felt pretty good warming up, so I thought I always had a chance,” Sewell said. “Pretty much after the first inning, I was like, okay, it’s time to go. It felt really good being out there. Guys made good plays behind me, and it was fun.”
Senior left-hander and Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh retired three straight batters on 12 pitches after Sewell hit Fabian. Senior right-hander Sean Hunley needed 21 pitches to get through the final two innings despite a fielding error by senior third baseman Jake Rucker in the eighth and a pair of singles in the ninth that were of no consequence after getting Kris Armstrong to ground into a double play.
“(Hunley’s) composure is unreal,” senior shortstop Liam Spence said. “He just knows how to slow the game down and focus on what he’s going to do next pitch and make that pitch. Hat’s off to him for the way he can calm himself down in a big moment in a high-pressure situation. It’s very impressive.”
Tennessee has recorded 16 consecutive shutout innings after blanking Alabama in the fourth round Friday and has allowed five runs over 33 innings (1.36 ERA) in its four SEC tournament games this week while only utilizing seven arms — Will Heflin, Chad Dallas, Blade Tidwell, Kirby Connell, Sewell, Walsh and Hunley.
It appears that contingent is pitching at its best as the Vols attempt to win their first SEC tournament since 1995 against No. 1 Arkansas at 3 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2) today and heading into their NCAA Regional next week.
“I think it’s starting to show (how good we are),” Sewell said. “We’ve got guys that love to compete and throw strikes and trust the guys behind us. As a pitcher, that’s all you can ask for.”
