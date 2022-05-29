HOOVER, Ala. — Camden Sewell has been one of Tennessee’s most valuable bullpen arms for the past two seasons, but in that time, the senior right-hander has made it clear he wanted to start.
Tennessee had already used all four of its regular starters — sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell, SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander, SEC Freshman of the Year Drew Beam and freshman right-hander Chase Burns — in its first three games of the SEC Tournament, leaving it up in the air who would get the nod in the championship game.
Sewell made the choice for Tennessee coach Tony Vitello.
“(He sent me) a direct text of, ‘I want the ball,’” Vitello said. “We’ve got options and then you’ve also got guys that are saying, give me the ball. As a player you’re crazy to not at least ask. But the way he did it and knowing the kid, it was what he wanted to do.”
Sewell proved he is as capable of a starter as he is a reliever, allowing six hits over five scoreless innings to help No. 1-seed Tennessee claim its first SEC Tournament title since 1995 with an 8-5 victory over No. 7 Florida on Sunday at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
The Cleveland native never threw a clean inning but he also managed to avoid too much trouble against a Florida lineup that ranks tied for third in the SEC in runs scored (409).
Sterlin Thompson singled with one away in the bottom of the first and then stole second, but Sewell struck out BT Riopelle and got Ty Evans to pop out to second to get out of the inning.
It would be a theme.
One-out singles in the second and third were followed by two quick outs. Evan picked up another one-out single in the fourth, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout but was stranded when Sewell got Jac Caglianone to fly out to left.
Colby Halter and Wyatt Langford knocked back-to-back singles with two away in the fifth only to head back to the dugout after Thompson flied out to left, completing a solid start from Sewell.
“It meant a lot,” Sewell said. “I’ve wanted it, to say the least, for a while. I didn’t actually find out until this morning. Whenever I found out, I was like, ‘Alright, it’s time to go,’ and I just enjoyed every minute of it.”
It would have been easy for Sewell to become frustrated with his role in the bullpen. Instead, he has thrived, posting a 7-1 record with a 2.63 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and a .224 batting average against while striking out 41 batters over 48 innings.
He will need to continue to be effective as Tennessee prepares to host the NCAA Knoxville Regional, which starts Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and against Florida, he showed he can do so in whatever role is needed from him.
“You can say some cliché things as a coach — sometimes you kind of have to — but there’s real depth on this team as there are on other teams, but a lot of times it’ll vanish because guys get wrapped up in themselves,” Vitello said. “I think you have to have sincere brotherhood or a bond going on in the locker room. ... I just think whatever has kind of gone on again with leadership from guys ... there’s a tight bond, I think, where people value other teammates they have and they put them above themselves.”
