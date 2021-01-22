When a team hoists a hero into the air in celebration, it’s convenient when that star of the moment also happens to be the lightest person on the team.
Such was the case for the Maryville wrestlers Saturday evening, needing to lift only 98 pounds of freshman Cameron Abbott above their heads after claiming the Region 3-AAA tournament in dramatic fashion to snap Heritage’s streak of eight consecutive region titles.
With the outcome riding on the final match of the day in the 106-pound category, Abbott held off a furious last-second pin attempt by Lucious Strevel. A 6-point pin would have given Heritage a one-point victory, but Abbott held on for a 7-6 decision to give Maryville the championship, 38-30.
“If I get put on my back, I lose,” Abbott told The Daily Times. “I said, ‘I’m not getting pinned.’ I was just fighting, fighting, fighting. I was hurting but I was holding it back. It was worth it, because we got the win.”
With the win, Maryville reversed the outcome of Thursday’s District 4-AAA championship won by Heritage, 44-26. The regional championship is a major hurdle towards either team making it to the state tournament.
Maryville will host Bradley Central on Tuesday, while Heritage must travel to take on state powerhouse Cleveland, which won the Region 4-AAA championship.
“Cleveland is outstanding, I don’t see anyone catching them this year,” Heritage coach Jerry Teaster said. “This determined who we’d wrestle. We had to win to host the next round, and we didn’t do it.”
Heritage started the day strong, with pins in four of the first five matches with wins from Isaac Carpenter (113), Zachary Teaster (120), Jaxon Palm (126) and Hunter Davis (132). Chance Forreser scored the first Maryville points with aggressive style in the 132-pound bout.
The two teams traded wins on the next four bouts, with Heritage taking wins at 152 (Austin O’Connor) and 160 pounds (Isiah Fagg) and Maryville wins at 145 (Michael Colligan) and 170 (Payton Cooper).
When Maryville’s Colby Sinclair at 182 pounds won by a 14-6 major decision, it was telling that the Maryville bench was silent while the Heritage grapplers applauded Caleb O’Connor for preventing a pin or technical fall, reducing the Rebels point totals.
Maryville then closed out with three straight wins by Thomas Stadel (technical fall at 195), Hayden McDonald (pin at 220) and Adrian Gumm (6-3 decision over Joseph Vananda at 295) to set up the decisive final bout between flyweights Abbott and Strevel.
Abbott entered the third period ahead 5-1 but Strevel stormed back to cut the margin to 7-6. Abbott fought off the furious efforts at a pin for the decision and Maryville celebration.
“We lost, we learn how to deal with it, we get over it and get up the next day and go on,” Jerry Teaster said. “Hats off to Maryville, they fought their butts off and wrestled really tough. They fought all the way to the end.
“We didn’t expect some of the losses. We had some kids that went against things we had worked on, couldn’t figure out what was going on and pretty much gassed out on us.”
Maryville coach Alex Cates admitted being concerned about the final outcome early. One wrestler who had not been able to participate in Thursday’s match was able to return but came up short, and two matches where the Rebels believed they could win by pin were instead won by decisions.
“It was a little nerve-wracking, but we flipped the heavyweight match and the 106 match, so I have to give a ton of props to (Gumm and Abbott),” Cate said. “Top to bottom, these guys have worked so hard, with all the adversity we had, so I’m glad to get a solid region win out of this.”
