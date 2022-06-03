KNOXVILLE — Campbell, the Big South regular season and tournament champions, walked into Lindsey Nelson Stadium with a chip on its shoulder.
It had nothing to do with Georgia Tech opting to start John Medich, who had surrendered 20 combined runs in his last four starts, instead of its ace, Marquis Grissom Jr.
In fact, the Camels were not even aware who the Yellow Jackets’ best pitcher was. It did not matter to them who was on the mound.
“I think we come into every place with a chip on our shoulder,” Campbell redshirt senior catcher Ty Babin said. “Being a small town university kind of fuels us when people don’t know who we are and what we’ve done even though we’ve been to four straight regionals.
“I think we always have confidence. We always prepare at a high level and we always put ourselves in a position where when we get to game time it’s going to be a little bit easier based on our preparation. We have a lot of confidence in each other and just find ways to get the job done no matter who it is or who we’re playing against.”
Campbell tagged Medich for five runs on six hits — all of which came in the second inning — and never looked back en route to a 15-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Friday in the opening game of the Knoxville Regional.
Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall stated the decision to start Medich against a lineup that entered play ranked 10th in the nation in runs scored stemmed from the belief that the Yellow Jackets (34-23) needed a win from the redshirt senior right-hander at some point in the weekend to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.
Medich entered play with a 6.14 ERA and an opponent batting average of .261. Campbell ranked 10th in the nation in runs scored (496), eighth in slugging percentage (.544) and seventh in home runs (111).
“It just didn’t work out today,” Hall said. “It is never an easy decision. We knew Campbell could hit. I mean, you just look at their numbers, and they didn’t do anything to disappoint. They hit the ball really well today.
“We were counting on John to get us a win, and hopefully we can hang around long enough that he gets another opportunity to get us a win in this tournament.”
Campbell left fielder Logan Jordan, a high school teammate of Tennessee junior center fielder Drew Gilbert, led off the second with a solo home run to left-center and Connor Denning followed with a double to right.
Denning advanced to third on a Drake Pierson fly out and scored on a Babin groundout, the first of his five RBIs.
Waldy Arias kicked off a two-out rally with a double and then Tyler Halstead and Jarrod Belbin launched back-to-back home runs to complete the five-run second.
“I think in the first, we were just trying to get an idea of what he could do,” Campbell coach Justin Haire said. “It looked like he was trying to spin quite a bit with the slider. I think that’s his go-to pitch. I haven’t seen the videos, but our guys were obviously seeing it really well and being able to put the barrel on it and try to eliminate some of the exterior stuff — the changeup and stuff like that.
“We were just trying to be aggressive with our rhythm and timing and trying to do some damage on pitches in the middle of the plate. My guess if we went back and looked at the video that there were probably some misses in the middle that we took advantage of.”
The Camels (41-17) got the cushion they needed to distance themselves from a prolific Yellow Jacket offense with five more runs in the sixth.
No. 1 Tennessee will make it more difficult for Campbell to get it going in the box with SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander slated to start at 7 p.m. today.
The Camels know the upcoming challenge is their stiffest to date, but they will approach it the same as they did the regional opener.
“Coach talks about it all the time, and we talk about it as a group, but the only thing that matters is the guys in our dugout,” Babin said. “I don’t think we really care who we play. We’re just going to try and play our game and focus on what we can do and the rest will take care of itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.