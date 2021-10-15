HARRIMAN — Kooper Williams knew what was going to happen as soon as he saw Harriman quarterback Nick Pelfrey dart the football towards the end zone.
For most of the night, Pelfrey had his way in the passing game, tossing for 200 yards and four touchdowns, but on this play, his arm wasn’t enough as Williams dove for the ball, cradled it to his chest and hit the turf at Wallace Black Field.
Williams’ interception was one of three by the Greenback defense, but none were bigger than his as the Cherokees stopped Harriman’s attempt for a game-tying 2-point conversion to beat the Blue Devils, 38-36, in overtime on Friday.
“As soon as I saw the quarterback release it, I jumped the ball and came up with it,” Williams told The Daily Times. “It was a very exciting feeling, a very good feeling. The first thing I did was stand up and look at the crowd and just at all the happiness around. Everyone was hyped.”
Williams’ teammates, who stormed the field before he lifted himself off the ground and tossed the ball into the air, had good reason to be elated. The win moved Greenback (3-4, 3-1 Region 2-A) into good position in region play as the postseason looms.
It also was a timely response coming off of a 49-0 loss to Coalfield last week, a game where the Cherokees were unable to put together any semblance of a ground game.
Reestablishing that dominance out of the backfield was a point of emphasis for head coach Ethan Edmiston, and his team delivered, rushing for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
“I felt like the offensive line (played good),” Edmiston said. “We were down a couple of starters and I felt like the young guys stepped up. Having (Braden) Matoy and Jeremiah Cope, seniors on the offensive line, I knew we could run behind them. The running backs fought for yards, got extra yards. Micah (Franklin) is one who got knocked out last week (versus Coalfield) and couldn’t play after the second quarter. He was still not 100%, but he gave it his all, ran the ball hard and broke some tackles.”
Franklin led the team in rushing with 121 yards. He scored on a 9-yard run on the Cherokees’ opening drive and then converted a two-point conversion pass to Connor James.
The senior quarterback added another score in overtime to give Greenback the lead for good after he dropped the snap. Thinking quickly, he picked the ball up, shed a Harriman tackle then powered through another defender to get across the goal line. He used his arm on the game-sealing two-point conversion to James.
“We for sure did (put an emphasis on the run game),” Franklin said. “We came out on that opening drive very well and we showed (Harriman) that we could run the ball down their throat whenever we wanted.”
The Blue Devils answered Franklin’s first score with a Pelfrey 4-yard touchdown pass to Jordan McCullum. Pelfrey hit Nasir Stokes for the two points to tie it up at 8-8 midway through the first quarter.
Greenback scored two more times in the first half to up its lead to 24-8, but Franklin threw an interception under pressure, which led to a late touchdown from Pelfrey to McCullum again to make it a 10-point game at halftime, 24-14.
The Cherokee defense set up Greenback’s first touchdown drive of the second half with a Michael Payne interception on a deflected pass at the Blue Devils’ 28-yard line. Franklin and Williams connected for a 14-yard touchdown.
Harriman (4-5, 2-3 Region 2-A) wouldn’t go away, despite a late interception by James with less than six minutes left in regulation at the 50-yard line.
The Blue Devils made a stand, forcing the Cherokees to punt, then Pelfrey went back to McCullum two plays later for an 82-yard touchdown with 2:45 on the clock. The ensuing 2-point conversion knotted it up at 30.
“I knew we were going to face some adversity,” Franklin said. “I knew we were strong enough to come back and fight.”
Franklin’s 30-yard heave to Williams with two seconds left in the end zone was broken up by McCullum, but even facing overtime after leading in the second half was something this Greenback team has seen before.
The Cherokees held on to beat Oliver Springs in overtime, 20-14, on Sept. 17, and they were able to do it again with Franklin’s touchdown and Williams’ subsequent interception.
Having the experience to win close games could work in Greenback’s favor down the stretch as the Cherokees end their regular season slate with two more region games, starting by hosting Midway in Week 10 at Cooper Field.
“We’re still doing some of the same mistakes,” Edmiston said. “Oneida is one where mistakes killed us. We could have won that game. Oliver Springs was one, kind of like tonight where we had a lead and they score to force overtime. It was very similar game, but you’ve got to be proud of the kids for not giving up and fighting.”
