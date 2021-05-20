The CAREacter Star Athlete Program has announced the winners for the 2020-21 basketball season.
The program is designed to recognize high school and college athletes for their character instead of athletic talent.
CARE 365 has selected five basketball players from each local team, nominated by their coaches, who embodied the organization’s five-point criteria of attitude, character, grades, community service and performance throughout the season.
The 2020-21 basketball winners of CAREacter awards are as follows.
Maryville girls: Chesney Lingerfelt, Cadha Kirkland, Navy Gentry, Gracie Midkiff and Mariah Hollenkamp.
Maryville boys: Jack Brown, Carter Cox, Davis Ernsberger, Charlie Rice and Robbie Eldridge.
William Blount girls: McKenna Myers, Mattie Kelly, Chloe Russell, Karley Rule and Rhiannon Spires.
William Blount boys: Riley Everett, Evan Mayden, Jed Zoppa, Caden Williamson and Rohde Kirkland.
Heritage girls: Katlin Burger, Lexi Patty, Halle Waters, Mollie French and Jay Coker.
Heritage boys: Jett Murrell, Nate Marsh, Shawn Lopez, Jamin Russell and Ethan Golder.
Alcoa girls: Jillian Taylor, Chrystyn Sammy, Baylee Stewart, Sadie Rupert and Sarah Rupert.
Alcoa boys: Isiah Cox, Ethan Simpson, Jude Green, Jordon Harris and Bryson Stewart.
Greenback girls: Lily Morton, Madison Graves, Keri Alexander, Kiley Jo Woodruff and Shay McDonell.
Greenback boys: Cameron Moffett, Jase Millsaps, Chase Sellers, Michael Payne and Walker Tillman.
Seymour girls: Emily Russell, Brielle Turner, Bailey McCoy, Allison Quincy and Kelsey Cruz.
Seymour boys: Parker Arenas, Adam Quincy, Adam Green, Blaise Wolfe and Stan Pennington.
The King’s Academy girls: Jeanna Timmerman, McKenna Monger, Raley Snodgrass, Bailey Burgess and Ainsley Pfeiffer.
The King’s Academy boys: Aingar William, Noah Wilbourn, Nathan Hoffman, Tyler Overdorf and Zeke Connaster.
University of Tennessee women: Emily Saunders, Jessie Rennie, Tess Darby, Keyen Green and Jordan Walker.
Maryville College women: Hayley Harmon, Meredith Ward, Hannah Seals, Audrey Sanders and Holland Jerrolds.
Maryville College men: Dalton Coleman, Caden Cupp, Nicholas Clifton, Myles Rasnick and Javon Crane.
