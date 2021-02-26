The CAREacter Star Athlete Program has announced the winners for the 2020 football season.
The program — designed to recognize high school and college athletes for their character instead of athletic talent — changed its format this fall in response to the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Each week during a standard football season, CARE 365 selects a player from each local team, nominated by their coaches, who embodies the organization’s five-point criteria of attitude, character, grades, community service and performance.
This year, given some teams did not have the opportunity to play each week, coaches nominated a list of their players who exemplified good character throughout the entire season.
The number of players recognized per team correlates with the number of games that team played.
The 2020 football winners of CAREacter awards are as follows.
Maryville: Carson Webb Jones, Carson Walker Jones, Caleb Dunford, Craig Hilliard, Jackson Phillips, Gage Latham, Hunter Ogle, Charlie Schwaiger, Jay Adams, Jackson Whitehead, West Stadel, Josh Paulson, John Huffman and Sam Sheppard.
William Blount: Trey Clemmer, Jonah Lee, Job Matossian, Landon Edwards, Tyler Owen, Brandon Keeble, Zac Gardner, Grant Lovin, Carson Eveland and Cole Dotson.
Heritage: Aiden Stuteville, Jaden Willocks, Zach Hollman, Ethan Golder, Jaden Jones, Sean Galyon, Emmitt Thacker, Jordan Taylor, Tyler Napier and Spencer Williams.
Alcoa: Elijah Cannon, Cam Burden, Jordan Harris, Caden Buckles, Major Newman, Jamal Williams, Aaron Davis, Zane Bonham, Braxton Baumann, Riley Long, Brayden Cornett, McCoy Mothershed, Max Hodge, Seth Green and June Green.
The King’s Academy: Ja’Chim Williams, Zak Acuff, Shawn Swaggerty, Tyler Mink, Noah Wilbourn, Brady Jeffers, Nathan Hoffman, Jake Tipton, Na’Kelin McAfee and Malik Sholanke.
Seymour: J.D. Kandel, Adam Quincy, Colton Oldham, Kyle Monnin, Braxton Gray, Caleb Cain, Stan Pennington, Caleb Batts, Coye Connell, Kaden Fowlkes and Austyn Fraser.
Greenback: Garrett Shockley, Lucas Holmes, Logan Caldwell, Colton Alexander, Sam Lawson, Blake Fields, Gabe Akins, River Steele, Joe Compinotta, Cameron Moffett, Jeremiah Cope and Micah Franklin.
Tennessee:Henry To’o To’o, Ty Chandler, Deandre Johnson, Brandon Kennedy, Eric Gray, Cade Mayes, Hunter Salmon, Brandon Kennedy, Dee Beckwith, Darnell Wright, Jacob Warren, Harrison Bailey and Velus Jones.
