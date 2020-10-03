When the Maryville football team most needed a spark Friday night against Fulton, quarterback Carson Jones always seemed to be the Rebel who brought some flint.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior has established himself as a consistent piece to Maryville’s offense, which graduated 10 of 11 starters from last season’s state championship squad.
“He does a great job of doing what we ask him to do,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “A lot of times, when he doesn’t execute the way he needs to, he already knows what it is. When he comes off the field, I don’t even have to say it. He’s telling me.”
Jones completed 10 of 13 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns — along with 68 rushing yards on six carries — to lead Maryville (6-0) past Fulton, 35-0.
Maryville had no trouble handling Fulton (2-4) last season en route to a 49-19 win, and the 17-time Class 6A champion was a heavy favorite.
But it didn’t appear to be as much of a lopsided matchup as expected early on when the Rebels failed to convert on fourth-and-2 on their opening possession.
“That’s not something we’re accustomed to doing,” Jones said. “We execute in practice, and we’ve got to come out here first drive and put it on teams.”
The Rebels looked in danger of punting it away on their second drive of the game. But, on third-and-19, Jones turned on the magic when he dropped a dime for Markel Fortenberry in the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown.
Maryville found its stride from there. Jones threw another pair of touchdown passes to Noah Vaughn (7 yards) and Nick Dagel (16 yards). He proved he can be just as dangerous on the ground with 68 yards on six carries, including a 38-yard run.
Maryville is averaging wins by almost 27 points. But Jones has also demonstrated that he can be clutch in tight games, such as against Alcoa on Sept. 11, as well. After Alcoa held the Rebels scoreless in the first half for a nine-point halftime lead, Jones ran for two second-half touchdowns en route to a 14-9 win over their cross-county rival.
Last season, Jones backed up Cade Chambers, who went on to play for Indiana State. Maryville has made a habit out of producing top-notch quarterbacks. The program’s last three starters went on to play for Division-I schools (Dylan Hopkins at UAB and Braden Carnes at Louisville).
Jones evidently isn’t fazed by those big shoes — not even in his first game at the helm. In the Rebels’ season opener against William Blount, Jones went 8-for-12 for 162 yards and two touchdowns in just two quarters as Maryville cruised to a 49-7 win.
“He’s just a really cerebral kid — a smart quarterback,” Hunt said. “We’re fortunate enough to have him on our team.”
Of course, it also helps having a running back like Parker McGill, who rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns — including a 44-yard score — against Fulton.
“Parker is a really tough kid,” Hunt said. “I thought we started slow on the offensive line but — second half — they were really good and obviously that helps Parker. …
“If we continue to give great effort at practice every week, I do think this team has the potential to be very, very good at the end of the year.”
