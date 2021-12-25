Derek Hunt has been around Maryville football for more than 30 years, witnessing the program’s ascension to greatness and its longevity near the top of Tennessee high school football’s hierarchy.
Those decades of dominance were made possible in part because of the Rebels’ quarterback lineage, one Hunt was a part of.
Carson Jones lived up to that legacy over the past two seasons, and when he signed with Furman on Dec. 15, Hunt dubbed him one of the best signal callers in program history.
“It’s crazy to think about that,” Jones told The Daily Times. “It’s such a historic school, and there have been so many great quarterbacks — Cade Chambers, Dylan Hopkins, Patton Robinette. It’s crazy to think about my name in that category, but I think it shows the amount of hard work I’ve put in the past four years and a testament to all these coaches that have supported me and all the time they’ve put into me. It’s really special.”
Hunt’s words were a thought so many have had since Jones took over under center for Maryville.
Jones features the size and arm talent of a Division-I quarterback, but what sets him apart is unmatched efficiency. He completed 76.7% (158-of-206) of his passes this season while throwing for 2,175 yards and 28 touchdowns en route to being named a Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football semifinalist and The Daily Times Offensive Player of the Year.
Jones completed 336 of his 444 passes (75.6%) and threw 59 touchdowns while tossing only two interceptions in his career.
“I think it’s just trusting the coaches and trusting my guys,” Jones said. “It all starts with repetition and going into practice every day acting like it’s a game, taking it serious. I think it shows on the field when you go into practice and take the time and do things the right way. When you do that, you’re going to perform the way you want to.”
Jones’ efficiency was never on display more than it was when he threw 23 straight completions this postseason.
He went 12-for-12 for 204 yards and four touchdowns in Maryville’s second-round win over West Ridge and followed it up by completing all nine of his passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in a quarterfinal victory over Farragut.
Jones completed his first two passes in the Rebels’ semifinal loss to eventual Class 6A state champion Oakland before finally ending the streak on a pass intended for Appalachian State signee DJ Burks.
“It’s not like we’re throwing 20 screens a game,” Hunt said. “We have Markel Fortenberry and DJ Burks to throw to, so we’re throwing the ball down field. His efficiency is remarkable, but in my opinion, it’s a product of the way he practiced every day.
“We would have our perimeter period (in practice) where we’re throwing the ball live against a defense, and I’d look over to coach Mike White and say, ‘He didn’t throw an incompletion the last 15 minutes.’
“Now, Carson would be the first to say that the offensive line was great, receivers made plays and stuff like that.”
And that is what stands out most about Jones to Hunt.
Jones’ numbers are video game-like, and yet, he never focuses on his own accomplishments or ranking on the list of Maryville greats.
“I think Carson is up there with best (quarterbacks we’ve had here),” Hunt said. “He did everything right, and my favorite thing about Carson has nothing to do with football.
“He’s such a humble young man, and yet, fiercely competitive at the same time. It’s a very rare combination of characteristics for a teenager. Carson is to be celebrated because he has every reason to tout his own horn and let everybody know it, but he doesn’t do it.
“I’ve got a 6-year-old boy, and I would be thrilled if he grew up to be the kind of person Carson Jones is.”
