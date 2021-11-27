Maryville did something it seldom does, receiving the opening kickoff with the understanding an early lead was a necessity against Oakland.
The Rebels knew slowing the Patriots was a tall task, so they asked their offense to be perfect, starting with the opening possession.
Senior quarterback Carson Jones executed the plan to perfection. The Furman commit completed three of his four passes on the drive for 24 yards and rushed three times for 14 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown.
“I thought we came out fast, and as kind of surprised ourselves a little bit scoring on that first drive,” Jones told The Daily Times. “I’m happy with the way we came out and fought.
“I love these guys, and I’m excited that we came out and left it all out there.”
Maryville could not sustain its fast start in its 24-14 loss to Oakland on Friday in the Class 6A semifinals, but it put up a fight few expected.
The Rebels never lacked belief, their optimism being supported by a senior class that offered as much leadership as it did talent.
Jones led the way and put Maryville’s upset bid squarely on his shoulders. The Rebels mustered 172 total yards, and he accounted for 111 (58 passing, 53 rushing).
“You have to put your team on your back in this kind of game,” Jones said. “When coach (Derek Hunt) told me that I was going to have to run the ball 15 to 20 times, I got real excited.
“I was up for the challenge. We came out in the first half and ran it well. We ran it down their throats every drive, but the second half wasn’t ours.”
Jones garnered most of the headlines throughout the season, but not a day passed where Maryville did not praise the entire senior class.
Markel Fortenberry enjoyed the breakout season that most envisioned, hauling in 54 catches for 633 yards and 13 touchdowns. DJ Burks added 25 receptions for 325 yards and five touchdowns and finished an interception shy of tying the program’s career record.
Zach Braden amassed more than 120 tackles. Keyshawn Harper and Brayden Hoy overcame injuries and ailments to become impactful linebackers. Mike Bethea lived in the backfield, totaling more than 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.
“This senior class raised the bar,” Hunt said. “They set the standard and showed everybody what it’s supposed to look like. I hope that this junior class is willing to duplicate what they saw because if they do, we’re going to have a great year next year.”
Maryville will have a lot of holes to fill next season, and while reloading has never been a problem for the program, it may be harder this time around — especially at quarterback.
“I love that kid (Jones) like he’s my own son, and I’m going to miss him,” Hunt said. “I knew he was going to play great. He played one of his best games ever.”
