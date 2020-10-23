ATHENS — Carson Jones had three different opportunities to hit senior wide receiver Nick Dagel for long touchdowns that would have put Maryville up multiple scores at the half.
Each of them fell harmlessly to the turf.
The junior quarterback brushed the misfires off and rebounded with a pair of dimes to spark a pivotal touchdown drive on the Rebels’ opening possession of the second half in a 21-2 victory over McMinn County on Friday that sealed Maryville’s 20th consecutive region championship.
“It’s frustrating to miss three shots that could have been big plays, but it’s all about being poised in the game,” Jones told The Daily Times. “I have good players around me, and I know they are going to make plays for me.
“We just had to stay in there and make those plays in the second half to get the win.”
Jones completed all nine of his passes for 110 yards in the second half, none more important than two well-placed balls with Maryville behind the sticks to net first downs during the Rebels’ second scoring drive.
He hit junior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry on a slant for 14 yards on third-and-13, and then connected on another slant, this time to Dagel for a gain of 31 on second-and-22.
Jones rolled to his left and found junior wide receiver and safety DJ Burks wide open for 15 yards on the ensuing play to give Maryville a 14-0 lead.
Jones finished 16-for-19 with 195 yards through the air and added 37 yards and a touchdown with his legs.
“Carson is an impressive kid,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “He just doesn’t get rattled. He stays composed and he has so much poise.
“For him to come back out and execute the way he did in the second half, that was the difference in the game.”
It proved to be all the cushion Maryville needed as its defense prevented McMinn County from getting in the end zone despite another herculean performance from senior running back Jalen Hunt, who rushed for 229 yards on 27 carries to push his season total to 1,821 yards.
The Western Carolina commit ripped off a 44-yard run to put the Cherokees (8-1, 4-1) inside the Maryville 30-yard line on the final possession of the first half, but a false start followed by Jayden Miller rush for minus-3 yards forced the drive to stall and the ensuing field goal was no good.
Jalen Hunt set up a third-quarter McMinn County drive near midfield with a 39-yard kick return before a personal foul spoiled that field position. He gained it back with 33 yards on the ground to put the Cherokees in Maryville territory, but Miller threw an interception that led to the Rebels taking a 21-0 lead on a two-yard touchdown from senior running back Parker McGill.
It appeared Jalen Hunt would respond with a touchdown of his own on the next play from scrimmage, but Burks tracked him down from behind. The Cherokees turned it over on downs four plays later.
McMinn County logged three yards that were not accounted for by Jalen Hunt.
“(Jalen Hunt) is a heck of an athlete, but we were tired of hearing that we were going to get dominated and they were the better team,” senior linebacker Lou Burchfield said. “We knew what we were capable of. McMinn is good, but Maryville is better.
“I think we played an outstanding game, and I think it was a statement game. I think our defense proved we are one of the best defenses in the state, if we haven’t already.”
A region championship that caps two decades of dominance guarantees Maryville, which travels to Heritage in its final regular season game Week 11, as many as three home playoff games in its quest to repeat as Class 6A BlueCross Bowl champions, and Jones’ unflappability will be instrumental in accomplishing that feat.
“It’s special to be a part of this streak,” Jones said. “I never thought I’d be here in this moment when I moved here in seventh grade.
“It’s been the best time of my life, playing for these coaches, especially.”
