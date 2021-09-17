KNOXVILLE — If Derek Hunt was worried about Maryville getting off to a slow start, his offense quelled those concerns quickly.
The Rebels returned to Bearden on Friday after sleepwalking to a 28-0 win a year ago, but set a different tone early behind a stout defense and quarterback Carson Jones’ four touchdown passes en route to a 42-6 win at Bill Young Field.
“The expectation this week was no letdown,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “You know, we had a big game last week against Alcoa and we beat Alcoa last week. We didn’t want (Alcoa) to beat us this week by not being ready to play and coming out flat. We didn’t do that at all.
“I bet I talked to them everyday (this week) about not coming out flat. I think we played really well tonight and executed at a really high level.”
The Maryville (5-0, 2-0 Region 2-6A) offense didn’t waste any time flashing its balance on its first drive following a Bearden punt that set the Rebels up at the Bulldogs’ 44-yard line.
Noah Vaughn rushed three times for 18 yards and Jones passed three more times, including a 10-yard scoring strike to D.J. Burks to put Maryville up 7-0 at the 7:38 mark of the first quarter.
The Rebels posted similar results on their next five drives as Jones threw touchdowns to Jackson Phillips, Markel Fortenberry and Julius Toto as part of a 15-of-18 completions and 150-yard performance.
“That’s as well as we’ve executed in a long time,” Hunt said. “We were really sharp on both sides of the ball. I think Carson Jones played about as good a game as I’ve ever seen him play. He was just really sharp with his reads and was getting through progressions quickly, knew exactly when he needed to check it down.
“I was so impressed with him and I’m thankful he is on our team.”
The only first half score that didn’t come through the air was a Vaughn 2-yard run into the end zone on fourth-and-goal late in the second quarter, but the ground game accounted for 248 yards and two scores, including a Jaydan McCord 7-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.
“We were really balanced,” Hunt said. “We spread it out, Noah (Vaughn) engaged in the middle and Carson spread it around. Man, he was delivering and our offensive line protected him well and gave him some time.”
Jones’ over-the-shoulder 8-yard pass in the corner of the end zone to Fortenberry, who finished with four catches for 43 yards, extended Maryville’s lead to 21-0 on the opening drive of the second quarter.
“Really it was just all our quarterback,” Fortenberry said. “He was able to find us when we were open and throw the ball to us in space. Even on that (touchdown) I had, really just threw it to where only I could catch it over my shoulder. I feel very confident in him and it’s also me having the confidence to go up and get the ball.”
The offense’s fast start was in direct correlation with the start the Rebels defense had on Bearden’s first drive.
The Bulldogs ran the ball twice on first and second down and only gained two yards before Bearden quarterback Drew Parrot was sacked for a 6-yard loss by linebacker Zach Braden to force the punt, and the Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1 Region 2-6A) managed just one first down on their next four drives.
The defense ended up limiting Bearden to just 63 yards on the ground and 41 yards passing as the Bulldogs’ lone score came on a Parrot pass to Max Giesecke in the fourth quarter up against Maryville’s second team defense.
“The defense was good,” Rebels safety Eli Hames said. “We had a good gameplan going in. Our front seven played really good. They stopped the run really well so that was good for us back guys. We just played great, man.”
If the balance Maryville displayed against what Hunt credited as a talented Bearden defense continues during next week’s home tilt with Science Hill and beyond, it will be hard to stop the Rebels.
“(Bearden) is a good defensive line,” Hunt said. “I thought they were as good as we’ve seen in a while. We spread it out with intermediate passes because we didn’t want to load up on them, but when Carson is as good as he was tonight, we’re going to be really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.