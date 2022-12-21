The defensive effort left Heritage coach Rick Howard frustrated at times Wednesday, but with the way the Lady Mountaineers are clicking offensively, those lapses are easier to stomach.
Heritage surrendered a season-high in points but still advanced to the Heritage Christmas Tournament championship with relative ease, besting Morristown East, 66-55, inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium behind 47 combined points from senior guard Bekah Gardner and sophomore guard Carsyn Swaney.
The Lady Mountaineers will face Cumberland County for the title at 1 p.m. today.
“(They have a) green light,” Howard said. “I’ll set the play up and all they have to do is go play, and the good players do that. The thing about each one of them is they will feed off each other.”
“Carsyn is so unselfish,” Gardner added. “I feel that way about our whole team, but she is our other leading scorer, and me and her, we don’t care who is scoring.”
Heritage (12-0) struggled to contain Morristown East’s run-and-gun approach for most of the first half, trailing 26-24 with two minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
A 9-1 run before the intermission gave the Lady Mountaineers a 33-27 halftime lead, but the Lady Hurricanes (6-7) trimmed that advantage to three midway through the third.
A barrage from Gardner and Swaney followed to give Heritage the breathing room it needed. Gardner hit back-to-back 3s and then Swaney hit one of her own. Gardner then hit a pair of free throws to conclude a run of 11 points in 1:15 that put the Lady Mountaineers up 52-40.
Morristown East’s Hailey Hall hit a 3 to open the fourth that cut Heritage’s lead to single digits for a brief moment, but Swaney answered with a long ball of her own and then scored in the paint a minute later.
Hall would cut it to seven one last time with 2:21 remaining, draining a her fourth and final 3-pointer, but the Lady Hurricanes did not score again.
“They were flying two girls out, and our girls didn’t realize it and were getting beat,” Howard said. “Once we adjusted to that in the second half, they didn’t get those. We mixed in a little bit of zone, and they got a bit stagnant, but what we did was we really started scoring. It was a good team effort, no doubt, and when you have two girls score like that, you should win.”
Heritage has an even bigger test on its hands against Cumberland County, a Class 3A state tournament hopeful that boasts several collegiate prospects, but it hopes it can make amends for falling short of the title last season.
“My freshman and sophomore year we won this tournament, and last year we lot by one,” Gardner said. “It would mean a lot to me to win it again. You always want to play for a championship, but it means a little bit more when you do it at home.”
