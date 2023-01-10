The most competitive battle Tuesday night at Yogi Wilson Gymnasium was not between Heritage and Hardin Valley, but between Lady Mountaineers Carsyn Swaney and Chloe Heath for who would lead Heritage in scoring.
A blowout was long in effect before the final buzzer sounded on No. 6 Heritage’s 60-41 victory over Hardin Valley — its third consecutive win to open District 4-4A play — and Heritage’s prolific sophomore duo was the main reason for that.
Swaney just edged out Heath to lead the game in scoring with 22 points, though Heath still scored 19 points herself. The two scored all 14 of Heritage’s fourth-quarter points, putting an exclamation mark on Heritage’s (16-1, 3-0 4-4A) fourth consecutive win since suffering its only loss of the season in late December.
“I just turned it on in the second half,” Swaney told The Daily Times. “I was in a little bit of a slump. I had stayed after practice yesterday to shot and we practiced today, they just weren’t falling for me. When I came out at halftime, I just got my rhythm back.”
Neither Swaney nor Heath had an eye-catching first half, and both entered the break with six points. Heath sat for a period of time in foul trouble, and Swaney had not yet shaken her shooting skid.
Yet Heritage head coach Rick Howard, in his first game back at the helm since undergoing surgery last Wednesday, called a play to get Swaney involved.
On the play, called D1, Swaney moved from sideline closest to Heritage’s bench, under the goal and towards the top of the key, where she beat her defender and drained an open 3-point attempt. The make was one of three 3-pointers that Swaney connected with in the third quarter, as Heritage outscored Hardin Valley, 17-9.
“Carsyn didn’t really have a great first half, but I called her number right there at the beginning of the second half,” Howard said. “She hit that three, and then the gates were flooded. I don’t think she missed a shot after that. ... To get Chloe and Carsyn going, that wins games.”
Not to be outdone after 8 points of her own in the third quarter, Heath opened the fourth with a quick field goal, and then drew a foul where she made one of two free throws. Heath added two more buckets before Howard pulled all five of his starters in 24-point game at the 2:07 mark, but Swaney had already made a game-high fourth 3-pointer to cap her night.
The offensive outpouring from Heritage’s blossoming sophomores was a welcome, but not unexpected sight for the Lady Mountaineers. Howard praised both players’ extensive background in the game as well as their dedicated work ethic — all reasons why Heritage snapped HVA’s seven-game win streak despite getting only two points in the second half outside of Swaney and Heath.
On a night when senior guard Bekah Gardner — Heritage’s veteran leader — scored seven points in the first quarter and nothing after, a reminder that any Lady Mountaineer is capable of rising to the occasion was a welcome one, giving the stretch of district opponents next on the schedule.
Heritage hosts district foes Maryville, Bearden and Farragut all in the next 10 days, before closing the month of January at both Maryville and Hardin Valley.
“Anybody can score on this team,” Swaney said. “If one of us is not having our best night, then another one of us will pick them up and score. It doesn’t really matter who scores on our team.”
Hardin Valley 44, Heritage boys 39: One word was on Heritage boys basketball coach Brad Flatford’s mind Tuesday night.
The Mountaineers blew a strong first-half effort in a 44-39 loss to District 4-4A opponent Hardin Valley at Yogi Wilson Gymnasium as they continue to search for their first district victory of the season.
For Flatford, the issue was simple to identify, and it's a recurring problem that cost Heritage another important game.
“Turnovers. Turnovers hurt us offensively,” Flatford told The Daily Times. “We can’t score 39 points and beat anybody in our league. It boils down to that. When you can’t take care of the ball consistently enough, you give them extra possessions. You’re digging yourself too big a hole.”
Forward Grant Campbell made two free throws to put Heritage (10-8, 0-3 4-4A) up by three points with less than two minutes to go in the first half, but the Mountaineers finished in one of the worst ways possible. Campbell’s two points at the charity stripe were Heritage's only score over the final 5:33.
Hardin Valley (16-3, 2-0 4-4A) connected on a 3-pointer to tie the game at 16-all, and at the 35-second mark, made another to take a three-point advantage. HVA added two more buckets before the break, and Heritage’s lead, which it had held for the majority of the first half, vanished with the Hawks’ 7-0 run that took less than a minute.
Between Hardin Valley’s quick scores were several Heritage turnovers – the Mountaineers finished with 13 for the night. The one time they got the ball to their end of the court, the Hawks grabbed the defensive board. Once trailing by three, Hardin Valley had made it a three-possession game before the break.
“We had outplayed them the entire first half and played really well defensively,” Flatford said. “Grant hit a couple of free-throws to put us up three with about a minute-twenty to go, and it just snowballed. The game just completely changed in the next one minute, twenty seconds, from being up three to down seven in the half. It’s just hard to come back from.”
The Mountaineers gave a valiant effort at a comeback, but as they were outscored 26-11 in between the second and third quarters, it proved too large a hole to climb out of. After making five field goals in the first quarter, the Mountaineers hit three total in the two frames surrounding halftime.
Heritage freshman Eli Williams (17 points) accounted for nearly half of the team’s scoring in its fourth loss in the last six games. He had sat for a significant period of time in the two quarters when Heritage’s offense was at its lowest, but he made an immediate impact when he checked into the fourth.
Though the Hawks held firm in the end, Williams connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to bring Heritage within a possession at the two-minute mark. He scored 11 points in the final four minutes of the game and finished with 13 in the fourth quarter alone.
“That hurts, not having him out there for the normal minutes he would normally get,” Flatford said. “But he hit some big shots late for us to help us claw back.”
The Mountaineers will get no reprieve from tough competition in the coming weeks, as they host district opponents Maryville, Bearden and Farragut. Flatford knows it will be a fight each and every night, but he also knows what his team is capable of if, like Tuesday, it battles for a full 32 minutes.
“Our guys never quit, and that’s encouraging,” Flatford said. “They fell behind 11 at the end of the third quarter, start of the fourth quarter, got it to one possession and gave themselves a chance. It’s just frustrating. We’ve got some young guys in some spots who are learning some tough lessons, but sometimes that’s part of it.”
