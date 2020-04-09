Maryville coach Adam Sullivan harped on Carter Finlay to develop a slider throughout the right-handed pitcher’s junior campaign.
Sullivan felt it would take Finlay’s arsenal to the next level, and Finlay finally caved over the summer.
“It’s hard to go from throwing something your whole life to changing it,” Finlay told The Daily Times. “It took me about three months, but once I finally got it down, I felt like that helped with my success since so many kids are used to seeing a loopy curveball instead of seeing something that goes sideways.”
It was one of the adjustments Finlay made during the offseason that led to a strong start on the mound in which he posted a 0.88 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while appearing in all three of Maryville’s regular season games before the COVID-19 outbreak suspended spring sports.
The addition of a slider gave Finlay a strikeout pitch that complemented his ability to compete in the zone with his four-seam and two-seam fastballs. He punched out eight batters in eight innings, including six in a four-inning start against Kingston in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on March 16.
Finlay logged a 3.12 ERA as a junior, but a mechanical flaw that resulted in him falling off the mound and changing his normal throwing motion prevented him from posting even better numbers.
He started correcting it in a District 4-AAA Tournament start against Farragut on May 5, 2019, and allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks over three innings and carried over to his early-season success.
“I felt like I was in the driver’s seat,” Finlay said.
Finlay established himself as a go-to option that Maryville needed given its inexperience on the mound behind fellow seniors Michael Chodak and Reuben Church.
Sophomore Daniel Hughes tossed a combined five innings in the first three games — the second-most behind Finlay — and freshman Eli Hames threw two. Junior Brock Garner pitched 2 ⅔ innings against Kingston in relief of Finlay.
“Our staff is unproven and we’re going to have to gain experience throughout the year, and you want to do that in favorable situations,” Sullivan said. “If you can bring them in when they’re more comfortable, it gives them much better experience and really helps.”
“We have a bunch of kids who over the next few years will be taking over and making a big impact for our team and hopefully going further than we’ve gone the past few years,” Finlay added. “I definitely wanted to be a good example and a leader for all of them.”
Maryville entered the season confidant in its pitching depth albeit with the belief that it lacked a dominant arm.
Finlay may not possess the stuff synonymous with an ace, but through the first three games he was throwing like one after becoming a more polished pitcher during the offseason.
“A lot of times in high school, pitchers may have a dominant arm or they may have one pitch, but the difference is they don’t compete in the zone enough and let high school hitters get themselves out,” Sullivan said. “I think he would do a good job of that and having him be so consistent and knowing what you’re going to get out of him would have been a big positive for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.