STRAWBERRY PLAINS — Kaylyn Jarvis snagged the Carter inbounds pass and took off, barreling down the court before finishing the steal-and-score with a quick bucket inside.
It was that type of night for Seymour, from tipoff to the final buzzer.
The Lady Eagles dominated Carter on the road Friday, mixing a stifling defensive effort with a pristine fastbreak offense to blow out the Lady Hornets, 73-30, in District 3-3A play.
"Our physicality, our athleticism just allows us to be aggressive defensively regardless if we're in man or pressing, if we're in a zone," Seymour coach Greg Hernandez told The Daily Times. "I think tonight we were just able to create easy opportunities.
"When we create easy opportunities, we allow ourselves to get easier looks and flow lends to better offense when we do get into the half court."
Seymour’s tough defense and quick offense fed off each other. The Lady Eagles routinely would force a turnover defensively, then move the ball swiftly from one end of the court to the other, often capping off their possession with a layup or 3-pointer.
Such execution doesn't surprise Hernandez. He believes his team is capable of putting forth those type of performances every time it takes the court.
"I think that's something we can do every game," Hernandez said. "When we do get an opportunity to put it all together, it looks like it did tonight where you're scoring 70-something points."
Emma Watson kicked off the scoring with the game’s first three points, draining a short jumper after hitting a free throw. The Lady Eagles scored 26 points in just the first quarter, allowing only four.
Jarvis’ cinematic steal-and-score came in a second quarter in which Seymour kept putting on steam, and it went into halftime with a dominant 45-14 advantage.
The second half produced no drama, as reserves took the court for much of it and a running clock was in effect. Even with those factors in play, Seymour still held Carter to just 16 points across the final two quarters.
Jarvis and Kaylen Schultz tied for Seymour's team lead in scoring with 15 points each. The Lady Eagles hit 10 threes as a team, with Schultz nailing three and Caiden Russell and Kelsey Cruz tallying two each.
No Carter players scored in double-figures, and the Lady Hornets made just two 3-pointers.
Seymour earned its second district win on the season, one that's been a stellar one so far for the team. With 11 wins already and an offense that often runs like a well-oiled machine, the Lady Eagles are in a good position as they head into the meat of district play.
"It's huge, especially getting two (district wins) on the road," Hernandez said. "It's good for the confidence knowing that we've got those games at home and a chance to compete for a regular-season championship."
Carter 59, Seymour Eagles 33: Connor Hilton makes an impact when he's on the court for Seymour. He also makes one when he's not.
The junior didn't play in Friday's game at Carter due to a severe ankle sprain, and his absence was felt mightily.
Without the player who manages their offense, the Eagles slogged on that side of the ball, scoring just one point in the first quarter and eight in the first half en route to a 59-33 loss to the District 3-3A foe Hornets.
"(Hilton's) our facilitator, leads us in assists per game," Seymour coach Dustin Carr told The Daily Times. "So kids (are) playing different roles on offense and also we just weren't shooting with confidence."
The lone first quarter point for Seymour (1-12, 1-1 District 3-3A) came from Stan Pennington on a free throw. He also scored three of the Eagles' seven second-quarter points, hitting a two-point shot and making another free throw.
The Eagles trailed, 18-8, at halftime.
"I think defensively we played a great half," Carr said. "Hold a team to 18 points, you expect to be up, not to score eight. We shot 50% from the free throw line and (had) two baskets the first half, which is ridiculous because we had layups and wide-open shots. But you could tell we had kids playing different spots with Connor being out."
Seymour found more success offensively in the second half, able to score more consistently inside with Pennington and Brendon Harris. It wasn't near enough, though, to get the Eagles back in the game, as their defense couldn't replicate its first-half stinginess, allowing 22 points in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth to Carter (6-2, 3-0).
"Second half, offense got clicking a little better because I was like, 'We're going to force it inside,' which we were trying to do the first half. The guards weren't looking in," Carr said. "Then our defense kind of waned a little bit there. They just kind of dropped back, I think got a little tired. We're only going about seven, eight-deep consistently, so we got a little tired."
Pennington led Seymour with 10 points, followed by Harris with seven. The duo will need to keep pacing the team if it hopes to thrive despite Hilton's injury, which could keep him off the floor for up to six weeks, according to Carr.
The Eagles allowed 18 points, several of which came off of breakaway dunks, to Carter's Dalton McNew, one of the area's top scorers.
"He had 10 points in the first half, but he had to earn them," Carr said. "The turnovers led to easy buckets for Carter. (McNew's) dunks, those are inexcusable turnovers. We just threw it, not paying attention, lazy passes and he got easy buckets.
"Dunks, they will fuel a team and get them going. Kind of in the first half, we limited that, we didn't let that happen. The second half, we didn't (limit it)."
