Cassa Arnold could have let a second consecutive porous offensive performance from the Alcoa softball team affect her in the circle.
Instead, the junior starting pitcher embraced the pressure of a close game with a region tournament berth on the line, dominating No. 2-seed Fulton to lead No. 1 Alcoa to a 2-1 victory Wednesday in the District 4-AA semifinal at Alcoa High School that secures a region tournament berth.
“I think the pressure from not getting any offense is something that is good for me because I know I need to pitch well for my team,” Arnold told The Daily Times. “I just know that I have to keep doing what I’m doing to keep our team on top.”
Arnold did more than enough to overcome the Lady Tornadoes’ offensive inefficiency, relying on a two-seam fastball with heavy movement to out-duel Fulton starter Lindy Webber.
Arnold allowed one unearned run on one hit and a walk while striking out 16 of the 25 batters she faced over seven innings. Seventy-one of the 100 pitches she threw were for strikes, and she seemingly got stronger in the later innings as it became more apparent that Alcoa (26-8) would not snap out of its current offensive funk.
She struck out seven consecutive batters between the fourth and sixth innings, stranded the tying run on second with a strikeout of Fulton’s MaKenzie Martin in the sixth and punched out Cassie Vaughn to cap her elite performance.
“She has a lot of confidence when she is in the circle because she is throwing her best,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “She’s a competitor, and that’s not something that you can teach someone to be. You either have it or you don’t, and she competes in everything that she does.”
The Alcoa lineup cannot say the same at the moment after a second consecutive game in which it failed to make adjustments at the plate.
The Lady Tornadoes resorted to laying down six bunts during an eight-run fourth inning to generate some offense in the first round against Scott.
Alcoa’s first hit against Fulton (19-9) also came on a bunt single by junior right fielder Kursten Kinder with a bunt single in the second, but it would go three innings without another base knock.
“We played Scott yesterday, which wasn’t a great showing and saw a stark difference in pitching today because Lindy Webber is a phenomenal pitcher,” Fekete Bailey said. “I think she is very unknown in terms of college coaches right now, but she is getting a lot of people’s attention.
“She has good pop on the ball and moves it well, but we just didn’t make adjustments at the plate quickly enough, and that was the story yesterday as well. In postseason, it doesn’t matter what your batting average is or how many home runs you’ve hit. All that matters is your next at-bat and the ballgame you’re playing today.”
Junior catcher Abby Hembree got Alcoa back in the hit and run column with one swing of the bat, leading off the fifth with a solo home run that provided an insurance run that proved necessary after Fulton’s Alexis Cooper came through with a RBI single in the sixth after an error prolonged the inning.
“Our little cheer before we went in to hit was about insurance runs, so we said State Farm,” Fekete Bailey said. “It would have been a different ballgame had she not stepped up and gotten that big hit.”
Arnold shut the door in the seventh to finish spinning her gem, but the Lady Tornadoes know that they have to start supporting the pitcher in the circle, and they get a chance to start when they face the winner of Fulton and Kingston for the District 4-AA championship at 6:30 p.m. today.
“It’s definitely important because we know that it’s not good to let teams hang around,” Arnold said. “We know that we can be on top and we can keep hitting and being in that type of rhythm that we’re normally in.”
