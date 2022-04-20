Brooke Perrin appeared to give the Heritage softball team the momentum it had been searching seven innings for.
The freshman pinch-hit for Jordan Geary with one away in the bottom of the seventh and belted a line drive over the head of Alcoa center fielder Cassa Arnold, scoring Izzie Hayes to trim the Lady Tornadoes’ lead to two.
Arnold quickly dashed whatever hope Heritage had left, racing to the warning track to corral the ball off the wall before throwing Perrin out at second.
Alcoa freshman pitcher Gabby Burkhart got Heritage center fielder Carley Pickens to fly out the ensuing at-bat to close out the Lady Tornadoes’ 5-2 victory over the Lady Mountaineers on Wednesday at Heritage High School.
“I think Cassa would tell you she didn’t have her best day offensively, but she was basically due because she’s been like 10-for-10 in her last 10 at-bats, so the law of averages is going to catch up with you,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “She hit balls right at people all day, but I feel like she kind of felt like she had to do something to make up for that.
“When we needed her, she stepped up and made the big play.”
Arnold finished what senior shortstop Italia Kyle, who went 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk and three runs scored, started.
Kyle tallied a one-out single in the first and scored on an error by Heritage second baseman Claire Foister. Sophomore Trinity Hodge, serving as the courtesy runner for freshman catcher Olivia Emert, made it a two-run first when she scored on an RBI single by freshman second baseman Kara Pitts.
Kyle led off the third with a single and scored three batters later on Pitts’ second RBI single. The Tusculum signee tripled to right to start the fifth on a line drive that skipped past a diving Kendal Correll and scored on a throwing error by Heritage third baseman Ellah Wheelon after fielding a bunt by junior first baseman Jaylyn Halliburton.
“Italia, two days ago, she was sick and tested positive for strep,” Fekete Bailey said. “I had to take her out yesterday when we played (Gatlinburg-Pittman) because she couldn’t go, but she came out today and was on fire.
“She’s a great leader. Our kids see when she’s not at her best but is still out there going for the team. That’s what being a leader is all about.”
Heritage (13-7) never mustered much of an answer for Alcoa (15-10), logging two hits through the first four innings.
The Lady Mountaineers did find some life in the fifth in the form of three consecutive hits — a Madison Phillips’ double, a RBI single from Hayes and a bunt single from Geary — but only managed one run.
“We have to quit dwelling on the plays we don’t make or when we strike out,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said. “We just have to move on. We have a good team. We have confidence in them, but sometimes some of them don’t have confidence in themselves and it shows.”
Burkhart limited the Lady Mountaineers to two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven in a complete-game effort.
“Gabby is so mature beyond being a freshman,” Fekete Bailey said. “She’s had moments where it’ll show she’s a freshman, but she is so mature on the mound and has such poise. I told her today she showed up like she had a chip on her shoulder, and she pitched like it the whole game.”
Alcoa returns home to play Sequoyah at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Heritage will attempt to stop a skid that includes five losses in its last seven games when it travels to face Farragut at 6 p.m. today.
“We talked about trust last night (after losing to Bearden),” Sherman said. “Trusting us first as coaches to do what’s right for the team and trusting each other.
“Also, get back to your routine. If you have a routine and you’re struggling, you’re probably out of routine somewhere, either in the on-deck circle or at the plate, and that changes things. You start pressing, and when you’re struggling, you try to hit the ball too much, too hard.”
