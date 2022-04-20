The scoreboard at Coulter Grove Intermediate School told the whole story.
Though Maryville tallied the same number of hits (6) as Hardin Valley in their District 4-4A matchup Wednesday, the discrepancy in the scoreboard’s far right column was glaring: the Rebels had seven errors compared to just one for the Hawks.
On an evening Maryville struggled to turn hits into runs, those errors only widened the gap between it and Hardin Valley in a 10-2 loss for the Rebels.
“They did a good job with two strikes putting the ball in play and had some turf-balls that got us,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “So some tough plays, but just catching and throwing really hurt us tonight. Didn’t do a very good job.”
Hardin Valley (11-13, 3-3 District 4-4A) launched a slow-burning assault against Eli Hames, who started on the mound for Maryville (15-7-1, 3-4) and threw four innings, sticking it out as long as possible while his offense struggled to perform.
The junior allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four batters, eventually giving way to seniors Colin Stokes and D.J. Burks, who pitched three innings combined.
“Eli’s really tough,” Sullivan said. “Eli is just a little bit of control away from being really, really good. If he can just command the zone just a little bit more, especially with the little breaking ball, then he would be tough to beat. Just gave them a couple chances tonight. It’s just tough when you’ve got to work ahead of hitters, you’ve got to keep guys off base, you can’t give freebies.
“(With the hit similarities), freebies make a big difference in a 10-2 (game), so freebies and errors, walks and really like 0-0 (count) balls. That doesn’t show up in the stat column, but it’s very important.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Hawks struck first in the top of the second, taking a 2-0 lead on a grounder and a bunt. Hames, though, worked his way out of a bases-loaded situation with a full-count strikeout to retire the side.
A solo homer had extended Hardin Valley’s lead by the time Isaiah French stepped up to bat during the bottom of the third, but the junior helped the Rebels’ cause, trimming the deficit with an RBI single.
The Hawks truly did damage in the top of the fifth, though, bringing runs home on another solo homer, a sacrifice bunt and two Maryville throwing errors to take a commanding 7-1 advantage.
Early into the bottom of the fifth, following a Justin Millsaps double, Brody McMurray paid it off with his own hit to score Millsaps.
Any momentum the Rebels could muster, though, was snuffed out by more errors as the Hawks tallied three more runs in the sixth, with the final two coming on a single Maryville throwing miscue.
As the postseason draws near, the Rebels find themselves scrapping for anything they can get in a competitive district with very little separation in the middle of the standings.
“We’ve got two more games and we’ve got to finish up a game, so we’re three games away, basically, now that there’s only six teams in the district,” Sullivan said. “The game today can be completely turned around when we start in May, in two weeks, three weeks, whatever it is.
“These are high school kids. We’re the ones that remember this stuff. They’re going to go and probably basically forget about this game in about a couple hours and then move on to the next thing. We’re the ones that remember it and dwell on it. So just got to get them to understand that we can’t play defense like that. Little bitty things are going to make a big difference.”
Maryville will get the chance to work on issues against a non-district opponent today when it plays a 6 p.m. game at Seymour.
“We’ve got to do a really good job tomorrow, come out and get a victory,” Sullivan said, “and get back on the right side of things. We’re fighting for seeding at this point. We’re fighting to stay as high a seed as we can because the tournament rewards higher seeds.”
