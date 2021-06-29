When Caylan Arnold was a pitcher for Maryville High School, playing in the Women’s College World Series wasn’t exactly on her radar.
“In high school, I don’t think I really thought that far ahead,” Arnold said. “If you would have told me (then), ‘You’re going to be in the World Series,’ … I would have been like, ‘Whatever, are you insane?’”
It may have sounded crazy then, but Arnold couldn’t have imagined a decade ago where softball would take her. From Maryville to the University of Tennessee to Florida State, Arnold has put together a spectacular collegiate career capped by a storybook ending when the redshirt senior pitcher helped the Seminoles reach the WCWS championship earlier this month.
Arnold appeared in four games for Florida State in the series, including two starts. The No. 10 Seminoles fell to No. 1 Oklahoma in the winner-take-all final game in front of some 13,000 spectators in Oklahoma City, with millions more watching from home in the highest-rated WCWS to date.
It was a surreal experience for Arnold, who said the biggest crowd she had previously competed in front of was just over 3,000.
“The atmosphere when we were playing Oklahoma was just ridiculous,” Arnold said. “I’ll never forget the feeling.”
The Seminoles fell to UCLA in their WCWS opener before battling through the loser’s bracket to reach the best-of-three championship series against Oklahoma.
Florida State came out strong in the first game against the Sooners, but the Seminoles were momentarily stunned when Oklahoma recorded its first home run inside the sold-out USA Softball Hall of Fame stadium just 30 minutes away from the Sooners’ home field.
“All of the sudden, the crowd just erupted, and we all just froze and looked at each other,” Arnold said. “We were like, ‘This is insane.’ The whole stadium felt like it was shaking.”
Arnold said she and her teammates eventually got used to the wild atmosphere, winning the first game, 8-4, before dropping the next two by scores of 6-2 and 5-1. Arnold finished her final season 9-5 with a 1.79 ERA, 140 strikeouts and 33 walks in 129 innings.
“I’m just super proud of our team as a whole and how we came out,” Arnold said. “We fought and we played for each other, and we loved each other throughout the whole process.”
Arnold may not have envisioned herself competing in the WCWS when she was a teenager, but she did dream of making a name for herself in sports as a kid. She said she has long had her sights set on being a successful athlete at a big school — something she attributes to the way she was raised.
“We’re very competitive as a family, and we don’t do anything halfway,” Arnold said. “If we’re going to do something, we’re going to be the best at it, and I think it was just instilled in me at a young age. I wanted to be the best, and I was going to do whatever I needed to get that way.”
However, Arnold initially applied those lofty goals to basketball. She said she didn’t even want to play softball in high school, but her mom pushed her into giving it a shot as a way to make friends.
It quickly became much more than that for Arnold.
“My mom actually forced me to play, … so I started playing at Maryville and fell in love with it completely,” Arnold said. “I think softball always came more naturally to me.”
Arnold quit basketball after her freshman season to focus exclusively on pitching. She said she began taking lessons and pitched virtually every day from her sophomore to senior year, honing her craft and collecting accolade after accolade. Arnold was a four-time All-District selection, three-time Class AAA All-State player and the 2016 Class AAA Miss Softball winner.
That, of course, attracted plenty of attention from colleges, and Arnold signed to play for the University of Tennessee in 2017. She quickly made her presence felt at UT, where she posted a 2.15 ERA with 473 strikeouts over her three years with the program before transferring to Florida State in 2019.
After the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Arnold used her extra year of eligibility to return to Florida State. She said she felt overwhelmed by emotion when the Seminoles edged LSU, 4-3, in extra innings of the Super Regional to advance to the WCWS for the second time in four years.
Florida State won the 2018 World Series, making Arnold one of few upperclassmen on the squad who had yet to compete at that stage.
“The other seniors had already been to the World Series and they actually won it,” Arnold said. “So they were kind of taking it more like a champ versus me — I was ugly crying and hugging everybody.”
Arnold isn’t finished with softball just yet. She recently competed against Team Canada in an exhibition series, and she leaves for Italy on July 30 to play in a professional league for three months.
When she returns, Arnold said she plans to pursue a career in sports media — her dream job being to work as an analyst for a sports network.
“It has just been crazy — that’s the best way to describe it,” Arnold said of her softball career. “I just kept pushing myself and did whatever I needed to do to accomplish my goals and to be where I am today.”
