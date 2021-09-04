It was a ground-and-pound night for Heritage during its 29-27 region loss at Cocke County. While Cocke County scored most of its points through long touchdown passes, the Mountaineers were executing using a potent run attack.
Tailbacks Cayleb O’Conner and Daniel Foxx spearheaded the attack for Heritage (0-3, 0-1 Region 2-5A), as O’Conner scored three rushing touchdowns and Foxx tallied 140 yards. It was a positive for the Mountaineers on a night that ultimately ended in heartbreak.
“The two running backs that we had in the game, Cayleb O’Conner and Daniel Foxx, those two guys were not going to be denied,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “They just kept coming.”
All but one of Heritage’s four touchdowns came from O’Conner, who scored once in the third quarter and twice in the fourth. The Mountaineers went to him again with the game on the line; O’Conner tried to pound in a 2-point conversion that would have tied the score with 1:14 remaining, but the Cocke County (1-2, 1-0) defense stopped him short.
The Mountaineers typically use a spread offense from the shotgun formation, but near the goal line in the game’s waning moments, Heritage went with an under-center, power-focused I-formation.
“We ran the ball. We ran the ball hard,” Hammontree said. “We didn’t have (any turnovers). So those are good things.”
Along with the touchdowns, O’Conner finished with 95 yards on 17 carries. Quarterback Wesley Deck joined in with the rush forward, netting 31 yards on seven carries.
“Blocking was there early in the game and then when we started making a comeback,” Hammontree told The Daily Times. “We were at a situation where if you run three run plays in a row, there’s a chance of having a first down, and we’re all going three plays, three plays, three plays. So our goal is four yards on the first two plays, and our motto is, ‘One play at a time.’ So we lost that.
“What happened was we were doing that over and over, now we’ve got kids looking ahead. Looking ahead at the scoreboard, looking ahead at how much time’s on the clock, not focusing on their job. So it goes back to that discipline, and that discipline belongs to me.”
“Our Head Football Coach at Heritage Tim Hammontree has lost his oldest son Cole to COVID complications,” Heritage athletic director Robbie Bennett said in a Facebook post. “In Coach Hammontree’s 40-plus years of coaching football he has touched a lot of young men’s lives and has worked countless hours for our community!”
On Friday, Cocke County chose to honor the Hammontree family. Prior to the National Anthem, a moment of silence was observed for Cole. A banner that read “In memory of Cole Hammontree” also hung from the home bleachers.
Donations in honor of Cole Hammontree may be made in-person at Heritage High School’s main office or via myschoolbucks.com
