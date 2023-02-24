After taking care of business Friday night, the Maryville College men’s basketball team has one more win that can complete its resume and its hopes to land an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.
The No. 1 seed Scots defeated No. 5 Piedmont, 87-65, in the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) Tournament semifinals inside Cooper Athletic Center to advance to Saturday’s CCS championship game, where Scots will host No. 2 Belhaven for the inaugural conference title.
A win would be Maryville’s first tournament championship since the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, their tenth consecutive victory, and their final shot for a postseason berth as a Pool C team.
“That’s so much fun knowing that we’re about to be in a conference championship tomorrow,” freshman guard Jackson Garner told The Daily Times. “We’re going to leave it all out there and get that ring tomorrow.”
Maryville (17-8) led by seven points, 41-34, at halftime but quickly buried Piedmont (13-14) to start the second half. Jose Rodriguez found Garner for a 3-pointer to open the period’s scoring and raise the Scots’ lead back to double-digits. After a second defensive stop, point guard Daryl Rice again found Garner for a 3, and Maryville was off and running.
The Scots shot 57.1% from the field in the second half, including a 6-of-12 mark from deep, as they outscored Piedmont 46-31 over the final 20 minutes. Garner finished with 15 points and five 3-pointers, three of which came in the second half.
Myles Rasnick led the game with 19 points and a trio of 3s as he passed the 1,000-point mark for his Maryville career, while Charlie Cochran (14 points, four rebounds) and Kordell Kah (10 points) rounded out the Scots in double figures.
“All week of practice leading up to the game, we were working on our skip passess, attacking the middle and the gaps,” Garner said. “Since they were so focused on Myles tonight, it really opened up the court, and wide-open three-point shots all night.”
For Rasnick, his defensive contributions were equally as important as his game-leading scoring. Rasnick, a Defensive Player of the Year snub — he had 22 more steals and 16 more blocks than the award winner, LaGrange’s Bershard Edwards — held Piedmont’s leading scorer in check.
Ryan Jolly entered the night a First-Team All-Conference selection, fresh off a 37-point performance in Piedmont’s quarterfinal tournament win. Against Rasnick, Jolly went 2-of-7, scored eight points and spent extended minutes on the bench in foul trouble.
“We have a little bit of a chip on our shoulders,” Scots coach Raul Placeres said. “Our No. 2 is a pretty darn good defender. The Defensive Player of the Year, (Myles) had 22 more steals and 16 more blocked shots than he (Edwards) did. He would have rather got that award than the MVP, because he takes defense extremely seriously. He showed it today.”
Maryville’s final guaranteed game of the season is Saturday at 3 p.m. inside Cooper Athletic Center against a Belhaven team they beat twice in the regular season.
Placeres and the Scots know to earn an NCAA Tournament berth, nothing they’ve done in the season to this point will matter if they do not finish with a conference championship.
“We’re clicking at the right time,” Placeres said. “All that is fine and dandy, but if we don’t get the win tomorrow, it really doesn’t matter. I hope that my team will have the juice it takes to get this done tomorrow. Finish this season on a great note, and just sit there and, God-willing, everything goes in our favor and we can keep dancing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.