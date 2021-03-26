Tennessee junior right-handed Chad Dallas out-dueled LSU ace Landon Marceaux, carrying the No. 9 Vols to a 3-1 series-opening victory over the No. 16 Tigers on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Dallas (4-0, 3.90 ERA) surrendered one run on five hits and a walk while striking out 11 batters over seven innings before giving way senior right-hander Sean Hunley, who tossed two scoreless innings to pick up his second save of the season.
Tennessee (19-4, 3-1 SEC) became the first team to score an earned run on Marceaux this season when junior infielder Jake Rucker delivered a one-out triple to center field in the third inning that scored senior shortstop Liam Spence and knotted the game at 1. The Vols pulled ahead later in the inning when Rucker scored on a passed ball by LSU catcher Hayden Travinski.
Sophomore outfielder Drew Gilbert provided some cushion in the seventh with a RBI double in the right-center gap.
UT will attempt to clinch back-to-back series victories to open SEC play for the first time since 2001 at 6 p.m. today.
