KNOXVILLE — Chad Dallas felt like the opening game of the first NCAA Super Regional in Lindsey Nelson Stadium history was his moment, and not even an unexpected thunderstorm was going to ruin it.
As soon as the umpires called for a delay, the junior right-hander asked Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson when he could go to the batting cages and stay stretched out. Fifty minutes later, Dallas emerged from the dugout for the third inning and dominated LSU just like he did in March, setting the tone for a 4-2 victory on Saturday that puts the No. 3 Vols one win away from reaching the College World Series for the first time since 2005.
“I felt like it was my game to continue,” Dallas said. “In my heart and in my mind, there was nothing that was going to take me out of that game, no matter how long (the delay) was.
“It was the competitor inside me that didn't want to get taken out of the game.”
Dallas allowed one run on five hits while striking out 11 batters over seven innings to lead Tennessee (49-16) to a series-opening win that kickstarted its sweep of LSU on March 26-28.
He put the Vols in position to notch another sweep of the Tigers at 3 p.m. today (TV: ESPN2) after giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out a career-high 12 over six innings, even after the downpour put a damper on the start of his outing.
The Orange, Texas native could not get sound footing on a soggy mound and left an offering over the heart of the plate that LSU third baseman Cade Dougherty hit over the right-field fence in the second inning.
“I was just about to ask (Dallas) needed any conditioner on the mound,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “He slipped once, but he probably hurt us and himself a little bit by being in such go, go, go mode instead of kind of even cleaning his spikes would have maybe caused us to walk out there.
“It’s a decision that's out of our hands. Maybe he could have called time and ask for some conditioner. You could say everything happens for a reason, but I'd say everything crazy seems to happen to this team. Sometimes we do it to ourselves, and sometimes we overcome those things, but it's just kind of part of our mantra.”
Dallas returned after the delay and retired six straight batters before getting into trouble in the fifth, where one run scored on an error by junior second baseman Max Ferguson. Dallas struck out Jordan Thompson and Alex Milazzo before getting Dylan Crews to ground out to short to limit the damage to one and then stranded another runner in scoring position in the sixth.
The Vols rewarded Dallas with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, just not in the way they have grown accustomed to scoring runs as of late. Tennessee entered the super regional having hit 56 of its 92 home runs over its last 30 games, but two of the three runs it scored in the bottom of the sixth came on two separate fielder’s choices followed by a flare into right by sophomore right fielder Jordan Beck for an RBI single.
“Obviously the SEC is probably the best conference in the (country), and it helped us prepare playing against all those big teams, top-ranked in the country,” senior third baseman Jake Rucker said. “We just have that confidence in each other that we're going to get the job done later in the game because we've been through basically everything so far this season. We've definitely seen something different every night. We're just going to go out there and keep doing us and keep playing our game.”
On the biggest stage it has been on in more than a decade, Tennessee did not seem affected by the moment.
Vitello exited the dugout animated during the announcement of the starting lineups, delivering high-intensity high-fives to every member of the team before the playing of the national anthem.
Dallas brought the same fire onto the mound and led Tennessee to the precipice of accomplishing its season-long goal.
“You kind of can see when a guy is locked in to the point where it's almost like he's not going to let anything happen other than what he wants to,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “Chad kind of had that look to him. Obviously, he's not invincible, and he's facing a really good team, but he just kind of had that look of determination.
“… His thing is he's going to have energy, he's going to compete his butt off, he's not going to be flawless, but he's going to get us deep into the game and give us a chance to win.”
