Tennessee junior right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas tossed 6 1/3 no-hit innings before surrendering a home run and a single, but that damage was not enough to prevent the No. 16 Vols from picking up a season-opening 5-3 win over Georgia Southern on Friday in Statesboro, Georgia.
Sophomore outfielder Jordan Beck got the Vols on the board early with a two-run double in the first inning and later added a solo home run to left-center field in the fifth that gave UT a 5-0 lead.
Senior right-handed pitcher Sean Hundley allowed Jason Swan to score on a Christian Avant after relieving Dallas, and then surrendered a RBI groundout to Mitchell Golden to allow Georgia Southern to pull within two, but Hundley and Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh, who picked up his first save of the season, tossed two shutout innings to close out the victory.
The Vols will face the Eagles in the second game of a three-game series at 2 p.m. today.
