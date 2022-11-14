One local team reached the state tournament a year ago while several others were on the verge of joining them.
Many of those teams have similar expectations this season, while another believes it can ascend to that level. The others are either laying a foundation under a first-year coach or in the midst of a rebuild.
Here is a look at each team’s outlook with the season set to begin:
CLASS 4A
Heritage Lady Mountaineers
2021-22 record: 24-9 (third place in the District 4-4A tournament, lost to Bearden in the Region 2-4A semifinals)
Key players: Bekah Gardner (Sr.), Jay Coker (Jr.), Carsyn Swaney (So.), Chloe Heath (So.)
The inbound: Defending Class 4A state champion Bearden appears more mortal after its entire starting backcourt — Bailey Burgess, Jennifer Sullivan and Emily Gonzalez — graduated, leaving District 4-4A more open than it has been in recent years. Heritage is the local team most likely to take advantage, even though it lost three key players in Mollee French, KJ Lasorsa and Halle Waters. Bekah Gardner, Jay Coker, Carsyn Swaney and Chloe Heath are more than capable of long up to the standard those three set, especially after a summer in which the Lady Mountaineers instilled a defense-first approach. That aspect of the game will be critical as Heritage attempts to get over the region semifinal hump that has halted its season each of the past two years.
Howard says: “I think these girls are going to get better as the year goes along. They really get along great, they share the ball well and they’re really starting to buy in to our defense. The reason those seniors were so great last year is because they would get after your heart and soul. They were defense-minded, and I think these girls are starting to understand that while you have to score to win, you have to be able to rebound and beat people up. We have to be able to do that or we won’t be very successful in this league.”
2021-22 record: 10-21 (lost to William Blount in the opening round of the District 4-4A tournament)
Key players: Jada Edwards (Jr.), Navy Gentry (Sr.), Ella Lott (Jr.),
The inbound: As a conditioning session was winding down, most of the Lady Rebels started to fade. Junior forward Ella Lott provided the motivation her teammates needed to get through it by shouting, ‘This is when it matters.’ Maryville had an uncharacteristically poor season a year ago, and it has spent its first offseason under first-year coach Taylor Clark trying to ensure it does not endure a similar struggle. Wins will come in time — especially if the Lady Rebels buy in to Clark’s relentless defensive approach — but the focus is on development, which should not be a problem given the team’s cohesiveness.
Clark says: “One thing that I’ve been so impressed with is how much they genuinely enjoy being around one another. That’s so rare to find on a team, especially on a high school girls team. They’re hungry, and they want to do it together. There’s not much more personally I can ask of them.”
William Blount Lady Governors
2021-22 record: 15-14 (fourth place in the District 4-4A tournament, lost to Oak Ridge in the Region 2-4A quarterfinals)
Key players: Chloe Russell (Jr.), Charlise Scarlett (So.), Savannah Darnell (So.)
The inbound: William Blount exceeded expectations a year behind the play of seniors McKenna Myers, Faith Cooper and Julia Combs, but the Lady Governors are forced to rebuild after that trio graduated. Chloe Russell, Charlise Scarlett and Savannah Darnell all played significant roles a season ago and are now thrust into leading a team that features 11 underclassmen on its 13-player roster. The standard will remain the same, but the Lady Governors will also celebrate every small victory they get as they build toward what will hopefully be a bright future.
Kallenberg says: “It will be one of the youngest teams in the state of Tennessee, and in this district, that’s going to be a daunting task. It’s going to be a wait-and-see approach. We’re obviously going to have some kids on the floor who aren’t ready for what they’re getting ready to go through, but we have to do the best job we can to get them ready and bring them along as the season goes.”
CLASS 3A
2021-22 record: 29-6 (District 3-3A champions, Region 2-3A champions, lost to Greeneville in the Class 3A sectionals)
Key players: Brielle Turner (Sr.), Bailey McCoy (Sr.), Caiden Russell (Jr.), Jaden Cummings (Jr.)
The inbound: Seymour was one game away from playing for a state championship last season, losing to Greeneville in the Class 3A sectionals. That defeat provided the motivation for a team that only lost one player to graduation. Emma Watson did play an integral part in the Lady Eagles’ success a year ago, but Brielle Turner is primed for a similar campaign. Seymour will rely on its defense, one that should make it a contender to reach Murfreesboro at season’s end.
Hernandez says: “These girls know what the expectations are day in and day out. I know we want to get to get to the state tournament, but we can’t have any of those goals or aspirations if we can’t focus on getting better each and every day. When you have a lot of returning kids, they can sort of get complacent with the doing the little things, but from Week 1 to Week 2, you could see the jump and you could see the attention to detail. Obviously, I would love to get to Murfreesboro, but in order to do that, we have to be good every day and we have to make sure that we’re moving in the right direction to put ourselves in a position where come March we’re where we want to be.”
CLASS 2A
2021-22 record: 24-13 (District 4-2A runner-up, Region 1-2A runner-up, lost to Westview in the Class AA state semifinals)
Key players: Karli Haworth (Sr.), Macie Ridge (Sr.), Mak Bremer (Sr.), Ainsley Pfeiffer (Sr.), Amelia Pfeiffer (Sr.)
The inbound: Alcoa has made it to the Class 2A state tournament each of the past two seasons. It went one-and-done in 2020-21 but won the program’s first state tournament game since 1984 last season before falling in the semifinals. The Lady Tornadoes want to take the final step and play for the championship this season, and they have the pieces to do it, bringing back all but one player. Alcoa was guard-heavy a year ago, but Ainsley and Amelia Pfeiffer will be able to play all season and Mak Bremer is back after suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Baumann says: “We don’t back down from expectations. We’ve embraced those and talked about that. One of the biggest things we have to do in order for us to get back and accomplish some of the goals that we have is our team building. To be honest, we’ve probably focused more on that than we have basketball stuff. We may be a little behind when it comes to basketball stuff, but it’s November, and we just have to be good basketball-wise in February.”
CLASS 1A
2021-22 record: 16-11 (District 4-1A runner-up, lost to Oneida in the Region 2-1A semifinals)
Key players: Keri Alexander (Sr.), Macee Tuck (Sr.), Shay McDonnell (Jr.)
The inbound: The journey back to the region tournament will be much different for Greenback this season. The Lady Cherokees relied heavily on the quartet of Keri Alexander, Kierra Bishop, Madison Graves and Micha Morris last season, but the latter three have all graduated. That puts a lot on the shoulders of Alexander while Greenback attempts to figure out who will step into key roles.
DIVISION II-A
The King’s Academy Lady Lions
2021-22 record: 8-16 (lost to Boyd Buchanan in the Division II-A East Region quarterfinals)
Key players: Juleigh Anne Tucker (Sr.), Brady Branam (So.), Skylar Walden (8th)
The inbound: A young TKA from a year ago somehow got younger with the addition of two eighth graders, but the Lady Lions believe Skylar Walden and Olivia Loveday should play a sizable role in what could be a resurgent season. Juleigh Anne Tucker will once again lead the way, but Brady Branam has one more year of development under her belt while Walden should provide an efficient third scoring option.
Turnipseed says: “We have a lot more confidence, which is something that we lacked last year after we lost some players because of transfers. I think we can make it to state, and even make some noise if we get there, and that would just give us more confidence because we know we’ll basically have the same team for the next couple of years.”
National Association of Christian Athletes
Maryville Christian Lady Eagles
2021-22 record: 19-10 (finished as NACA Division 4 runner-up)
Key players: Naomi Atchley (Jr.), Kaybrie Patterson (So.), Maya Barnhill (Jr.), Victoria Wright (Jr.)
The inbound: Maryville Christian came up just short of a national championship a year ago, suffering an overtime defeat to Mount Mission in the NACA Division 4 championship title game. The Lady Eagles lost three key seniors from that runner-up team, so the expectations may not be quite as lofty, but they’re still pretty high. The Lady Eagles’ success level will be determined by their ability to put a supporting cast around Naomi Atchley, who was Maryville Christian’s leading scorer last season.
Hudson says: “With any basketball team, you just hope for communication, and you hope that for all five girls on the floor and the bench. Regardless of what their role is on the team, I want them to communicate. That’s the main thing I’ve talked to Kaybrie, Maya and Victoria about it. We can’t leave it up to one person. It takes all five girls on the floor.”
Independent
Clayton-Bradley Academy Lady Blazers
Key players: Leah Hales (Sr.), Mia Adkins (Fr.), Sydney Stratton (Jr.)
The inbound: Clayton-Bradley kickstarted its program a year and found some success, despite the fact it only had a six-player roster that consisted of kids who were still learning to play the game. That process will continue this season, but the belief is the Lady Blazers will take a major step forward before joining TSSAA next school year.
Kidd says: “Last year, they really got a taste of what it was about. We’re really anticipating a much improved team. The girls have learned more about the game and how to play it, and they’re really excited. We added a couple of really good freshman ballplayers to the team, and our numbers are up, so that’s really going to help us.”
