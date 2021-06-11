A heavy downpour did little to derail Michael Bradshaw’s momentum on Friday.
The William Blount golf coach maintained his focus and pulled off his best round so far through day two of the Blount County Amateur Golf Tournament at Lambert Acres Golf Club in Maryville.
His 3-under 67, combined with his round one score of 71 on Thursday, was enough to push him into first place in the Championship division — a division he has won the past two county amateur tournaments and is looking to defend for a third-straight title.
“I drove the ball a lot better today,” Bradshaw told The Daily Times. “Yesterday I kind of struggled with that a little bit. Today, I did not get myself in trouble. Gave myself a lot of birdie looks today and made six and one bogey. I was very pleased. I played a lot better today.”
Two of those six birdies came during the 15-minute storm that passed over the course around 2 p.m. as he built off of a strong start.
“(Rain) was not an issue,” Bradshaw said. “We kind of stopped for about ten minutes and then came out and birdied the next two holes, so it wasn’t bad. I got off to a good start. I birdied No. 1 today and that kind of settled me down. Parred two and three which are really difficult holes and that’s what you want. I felt like I was off to a really good start and rolled with that the rest of the round.”
Bradshaw’s finish put him ahead of Maryville alum and current Wofford junior, Matt Copeland, who previously held the top spot with a division best score of 70 in the opening round and a 71 in the second for a total score of 141 as William Blount junior golfer and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga commit Nicklaus Etherton sits a not-so-distant third with a score of 144.
The three players have set themselves up for a close finish heading into the final two rounds this weekend.
“I’m playing with guys that I am very familiar with,” Bradshaw said. “It will be fun to play with those guys and I play with them all the time, so it’s not going to be anything new.”
While Bradshaw was able to play through the elements, the rain did have some effect on Copeland’s game, although in large part he thought it could have been worse.
“We were fortunate because we started pretty early,” Copeland said. “It started raining for us around hole 11 and the thing you’ve got to be careful with is we were sort of rushing and we could see it coming, so we were rushing on a couple of holes so we could get to a spot to take cover.
“I didn’t play too badly when it was raining, but I was kind of forcing a couple of things. Overall, we avoided what seemed to be a pretty bad day to begin with, but I’m happy with it. Obviously it can affect the way you play and the golf course, too.”
Despite the weather, Copeland did have an advantage with his knowledge of the course, having played on both Green Meadow in Alcoa where the first round was held and Lambert Acres growing up.
He was glad to be able to return for his first ever Blount County Amateur Tournament appearance.
“I’ve been playing golf and had the opportunity to play in this tournament for the last five or six years,” Copeland said. “I was playing other things that always seemed to conflict with the schedule so I’m really glad I had the chance to play this year for the first time. I grew up on these courses. I come out here as much as I can. I was able to learn the game at this place.”
Gary Wear shot a 76 to maintain a lead with a 150 overall score in the Senior division, but Peter Bollant closed the gap with a 73 — four strokes better than the 78 he shot on Thursday —to pull within a stroke.
Jim Gillespie shot a 74 for the second-straight day to maintain a four-stroke lead over Tony Hughes (152) in the Super Senior division.
Kevin Gryder (141) shot 72 and holds a three-stroke lead in the Open division with Mark Lewis (144), Scott Cupp (146) and Brad White (146) behind him.
The third round is set for today at Wild Laurel Golf Course in Townsend.
“If I drive it like I did today, it’s going to be fine,” Bradshaw said. “It is tighter in some holes, but if I drive it well, the course is not that hard. That’s really what I do is step on each tee shot, hit into the fairway and then go from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.