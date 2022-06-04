KNOXVILLE — One sentence popped into Chance Huff’s mind as Georgia Tech’s bullpen sprang into action with two runners in scoring position and only one away in the second inning.
“I was just thinking to myself, this isn’t going to be the end of my outing,” Huff said.
The junior right-hander made sure it was not. He struck out SWAC Player of the Year Corey King for the second out and then got Kyler McIntosh to ground out to third to escape the inning unscathed.
Huff cruised from then on, allowing one run on two hits over his final five innings after giving up two runs on four hits in the first two to help Georgia Tech secure a 13-4 victory over Alabama State on Saturday in the first elimination game of the Knoxville Regional.
Georgia Tech will face Campbell at 2 p.m. today inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the second elimination game of the weekend. The winner will play No. 1 Tennessee at 7 p.m. in the regional final.
“We just couldn’t let the game get away,” Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall said. “A lot of that is probably just reaction to the first inning and the game kind of got away from us in a hurry in the second inning yesterday as well. You didn’t want that to happen, but he made sure it didn’t happen. He pitched out of it.
“Like I said, (Corey) King has my attention, their leadoff hitter because I think he had 80-something hits coming into today and you just don’t see that many guys in college baseball with 80-plus hits. So you know that’s the guy they want at the plate with guys at second and third, and he struck him out and the rest is history.”
Huff got the ball with Georgia Tech’s season on the line, and while a mediocre outing may have been enough to keep it alive, the Yellow Jackets (35-23) needed much more.
Georgia Tech used five relievers in its regional-opening loss to Campbell, necessitating not only a good start from Huff, but a long one. He delivered with a season high-tying seven innings and a career-high 106 pitches.
“I think it was in the sixth inning, (Danny) Borrell, our pitching coach, asked me if I wanted to bring somebody else in, and I said, ‘Well, how many pitches does he have?’” Hall said. “I can’t remember what the answer was, but I was like, ‘He has 120 in him.’ I wouldn’t have let him go that far, but that was kind of the mindset. I went to (Huff) after the sixth inning and asked him how he felt and he said he felt good, so we rolled him back out.
“When I say we needed that from him, we needed it from him.”
Huff entered the regional with the highest ERA of any Georgia Tech pitcher with more than 20 innings (7.34), but he put that behind him and pitched his best when it mattered most.
“Today was a must-win game,” Huff said. “None of the stuff before matters, all that mattered was today and just trying to do my best to get us a win and keep the season going.”
