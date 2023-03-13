Change is a part of life. For local boys soccer teams, it’s become a major one.
From coaching moves to graduations and transfers, plenty has changed for area programs since they last took the pitch. The question looming over each team is how it will respond to such change and if it could be a catalytic factor for success down the stretch.
Here’s a look at how each program is shaping up as the season kicks off:
CLASS AAA
Heritage Mountaineers
Coach: Larry Fowler (fifth season)
2022 record: 5-10-2 (lost to Hardin Valley in the first round of the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key players: Joel Martinez (Sr.), Matthew Boisture (Jr.), Bryce Lidle (Fr.)
Comments/Prognosis: For Heritage, the long game is the ultimate goal. Since the Mountaineers boast a youthful roster, one that is eager to improve and understand the game at a higher level, the focus is on changing the prior culture and creating a new one under the current team. Still, it helps that Heritage has some veteran leadership, like from senior Joel Martinez, who provides an example both on the pitch and off. Assistant coach Eden Reveles saw the Mountaineers begin to take in more during their first scrimmage, absorbing aspects of the game and what coaches had to say, and he knows the team still hopes to win while progressing early into their careers.
Assistant coach Eden Reveles says: “They are more eager to learn. They definitely want to have a winning season. Since we don’t have that many older players, we’re able to take down the old tradition, the old habits, of prior teams and implement new ones. That’s definitely what we needed was pretty much a refresher.”
Maryville Rebels
Coach: Nick Bradford (third season)
2022 record: 16-3-3 (District 4-AAA runner-up, lost to Knoxville West in the Region 2-AAA semifinals)
Key players: Seth Meade (Jr.), Thomas Tisdale (Jr.), Ulises Quinones (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: The Rebels won 13 straight matches to begin their strong 2022 season, which ended disappointingly with a region tournament loss to West. They’ll hope to field a similar start this time around, and the foundation is already there, as much of the roster from last year’s team returns. Maryville will be paced by Seth Meade, a speedy, dynamic scorer, as well as other veterans across the field, including goalkeeper Ben Ingleston. That experience will be needed as the Rebels maneuver in a tough District 4-AAA, replete with talent and the means to make Maryville’s goals tough to achieve.
Bradford says: “I don’t know if it gets talked about enough, but our district is so tough, and the region, when you put Oak Ridge and West in there. Last year, we were able to defeat Hardin Valley twice, but those were the only two games Hardin Valley lost, and they were each by a goal. Any team could have finished fourth or first it feels like. It’s a district where you have to be on it every night, and the gap is getting smaller.”
William Blount Governors
Coach: Bill Baker (second season)
2022 record: 7-9-5 (lost to Maryville in the District 4-AAA quarterfinals)
Key players: Dylan Stuart (Sr.), Matthew Torres (Sr.), Taylor Aaron (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: Baker continues his rebuild of the William Blount program after fielding many accomplishments during his first season. He believes this year’s team is night-and-day different from last year, which he hopes will translate into more wins and particularly less ties, which were a bane for the Governors last season. Along with the veteran experience of Dylan Stuart and Matthew Torres, newcomer Taylor Aaron should have a large impact for William Blount, as Baker sees him as “an All-State type of striker.” He adds to a roster that is working to be competitive in a tough District 4-AAA.
Baker says: “The only thing I was disappointed with last year was those ties. I felt all of those should have been wins. With this team, I don’t think we’ll have that issue, tying games I felt like we should have won. I think we’re going to be very competitive this year. I think we’ll have a terrific year.”
CLASS AA
Seymour Eagles
Coach: Fred Ellis (fifth season)
2022 record: 12-4-2 (District 3-AA champion, lost to Knoxville Halls in the Region 2-AA semifinals)
Key players: Mark Howard (Soph.), Zach Jordan (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: After fielding a strong campaign last year, Seymour’s goal for this season is to “be there when it counts.” Turning that motto into reality could help the Eagles move past a disappointing finish to last season, when they lost to Halls in the region semifinals after winning both the regular season and tournament district titles. Seymour also has plenty of talent to help make that happen, including sophomore Mark Howard and senior Zach Jordan, and the will to do so is certainly there, too.
Ellis says: “We have a lot of work to get to where we need to be by the end of the season.”
CLASS A
Alcoa Tornadoes
Coach: Andy Byrd (first season)
2022 record: 11-7 (District 2-A champion, Region 1-A runner-up, lost to Madison Magnet in the Class A state tournament)
Key players: Bacon Lauderback (Sr.), Jaden Dyar (So.), Jacob Baumann (Jr.)
Comments/prognosis: Byrd, an Alcoa alum, now leads the Tornadoes after previously coaching Heritage’s girls program. He takes over a team that advanced to the state tournament last season, and he’s excited about Alcoa’s handful of returners and the strong leadership already shown by its seniors, who have accepted their roles as team leaders. The team’s junior class also boasts depth and talent, which will be needed as Alcoa moves through a challenging schedule that was purposely heavy-loaded by Byrd and his staff. It will be a test of the culture Byrd is trying to instill with the Tornadoes, one he’s already seen the benefits of as players continue to buy in.
Byrd says: “(The roster) is just chock full of good kids. I can’t even begin to really get into the details of the potential that this group has. As long as they start believing in themselves, the sky is the limit for this group.”
Greenback Cherokees
Coach: Rob Fox (sixth season)
2022 record: 7-10 (District 4-A runner-up, lost to Oneida in the Region 2-A semifinals)
Key players: Isiah Flowers (Sr.), Geo Astudillo (Jr.), Dalton Tillman (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: Greenback lost two of its key pieces in Noah and Paul Pifer via graduation and transfer, respectively, but Fox pointed to several players who have already impressed him, including senior Jagger Woodard, junior Cade Brown and eighth grader Cade Breedlove. Along with the veteran trio of Flowers, Tillman and Astudillo, they will be counted on to pace a Greenback team that is the shortest on numbers it’s been since Fox took over the program. With such a small roster, depth will certainly be a challenge, but Fox has already seen resiliency, buy-in and competitiveness from the players he does have out on the pitch. Those traits will matter for the Cherokees down the stretch.
Fox says: “We have a resilient group. The ones who are here are here because they want to be here, so they’re playing their hearts out … It’s going to be a function of, ‘How do we learn to play with a very short bench?’”
DIVISION II-A
The King’s Academy Lions
Coach: Thaylan Silva (first season)
2022 record: 9-5-1
Key players: Taiyo Nishimoto (Jr.), Eli Riffey (Fr.), Vinicius Santim (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: Thaylan Silva takes over the TKA program and brings an impressive resume with him. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, he played for the São Paulo Futebol Clube before moving to the United States and playing soccer at Carson-Newman University. His goal has been to get the Lions to think positively in everything that they do, and at the same time, communicate with each other nonstop. He’s seen an improvement in that as the preseason progressed and now believes they are on the right track. TKA will rely heavily on Taiyo Nishimoto, a versatile player who can play nearly every position on the field.
Silva says: “It’s just having this positive mentality and communicating with each other. I believe that they’ve been doing well at that, just being together at all times, no matter what happens, just stick together.”
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES
Maryville Christian Eagles
Coach: Jeremy Wallace (second season)
2022 record: 7-6-1
Key players: Caleb Brown (Jr.), Egan O’Brien (Jr.), Dean Bailey (Sr.), Nathan Wallace (Jr.)
Comments/Prognosis: There are high hopes for Maryville Christian’s four leaders in Caleb Brown, Egan O’Brien, Dean Bailey and Nathan Wallace; Jeremy Wallace thinks Brown is one of the best goalkeepers in the county, and he and O’Brien anchor the Eagles’ defensive unit, while Bailey and Nathan Wallace headline their offense. High hopes abound overall, too, since Maryville Christian boasts more experience than it has for some time. That should help the Eagles approach each match with a different mindset, one not of intimidation, but of confidence in themselves to overcome each challenge. With star players on both sides of the ball, there is plenty Maryville Christian can accomplish this season should it stay healthy and keep that confidence flowing.
Wallace says: “I think it’s going to be a good year. We’re challenging ourselves. We’re playing some teams we haven’t played in the past. We’re playing Alcoa, we’re playing just a few schools that perhaps in the past we haven’t. So I think it’s going to be a fun year.”
INDEPENDENT
Clayton-Bradley Blazers
Coach: Shane Corley (first season)
2022 record: 3-6
Key players: Lyle Webster (Soph.), Aiz Dhanani (Sr.)
Comments/Prognosis: Shane Corley takes the reins at Clayton-Bradley after previously coaching both Alcoa’s boys and girls teams. His primary task is helping the Blazers with experience, as Clayton-Bradley’s roster is full of youth with varying time spent on the pitch. The Blazers boast two seniors, but most of the team is made up of freshmen and sophomores, so they won’t be able to count much on depth, either. Clayton-Bradley is one season away from competing in the TSSAA, so getting the younger players up to speed and fully acquainted with the game will be the main goal this season.
Corley says: “We’re going to probably carry 14 or 15 players on our team roster, and that brings challenges, trying to make sure that we stay healthy and we can put a competitive team on the field each game. So everybody’s going to be important to the team and have to be relied on for a lot of minutes.”
