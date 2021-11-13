The prep basketball offseason has been one of change for several area teams.
A few rosters are starting over with young, incoming talent while others are loaded with experience, leaving coaches optimistic about the direction of their respective programs in the coming months.
Maryville and William Blount are tasked with replacing senior experience leadership, Heritage is ushering in a new era under a new head coach and Seymour and Greenback are set to begin play in new districts.
Alcoa and Maryville Christian added to their rosters in the offseason with two key transfers and Clayton-Bradley will feature its deepest lineup in the program’s short history.
Here is a peek at all of that and more as the season begins this week:
CLASS AAAA
2020-21 record: 6-19 (lost to William Blount in the first round of the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key players: Chase Ridings (Jr.), Grant Campbell (Jr.), Dylan Varitek (Jr.), Derrick Duncan (Jr.),
The inbound: The Mountaineers will be led this season by former Cosby, Carter and Greenback head coach Brad Flatford, who was hired by the program in March, as it looks to improve in a new classification. They’ll be doing it without seven seniors off of last season’s team, but return experience with juniors Chase Ridings and Grant Campbell who were both contributors as sophomores in 2020-21 and two players that Flatford is expecting to lead the charge as starters in his first season.
Flatford says: “We’ve got a couple guys back that played quite a bit last year like Chase Ridings and Grant Campbell, so we’ve got some experience. I’ve got some other guys that will step up and play in some other roles as well, particularly at the guard spot. Our expectation is to get better everyday and just build good habits. That’s what we’re working on everyday right now and we’re just going to play to what our strengths are.”
2020-21 record: 20-10 (District 4-AAA runner-up, lost to Oak Ridge in the Region 2-AAA semifinals)
Key players: Charlie Rice (Sr.), Nick Johnson (Jr.), Robbie Eldridge (Jr.), Eli Elkins (So.) Carter Cox (Sr.), Carson Jones (Sr.)
The inbound: The Rebels will lean on point guard Charlie Rice, who played the most minutes of any player on the roster last season after the graduation of Jack Brown and Josh Seiler and the transfer of Terrance Dorsey to Alcoa. Outside of Rice, there isn’t a ton of returning experience from a year ago but once football season ends Maryville should get some help.
Eldridge says: “We expect to do what Maryville does; win and be competitive. I think we’ll shoot it really well. I think we’ve got five or six guys that can absolutely be around 40% from three. Eli Elkins will be a big key for us in the paint. He’ll be as good as anybody in the paint this year for us, so we love our team. Even though they don’t have a lot of minutes returning, I think we have a chance to be pretty good by the end of the year. I think we’ll be very competitive early, but I think as the year goes we’re going to be better.”
2020-21 record: 15-14 (lost to Knoxville West in the District 4-AAA quarterfinals)
Key players: Cole Gibson (Sr.), Matthew Clemmer (Jr.), Riley Everett (Jr.) Reece Pride (Jr.) Braden Mayfield (Jr.)
The inbound: William Blount is tasked to replacing seven seniors off of last year’s team, which includes three players that averaged double-digit points. The current roster features just one senior, three-year starter Cole Gibson, but he’s slated to miss the first few weeks of the season with a hyper-extended elbow. The Governors will have to rely on a mix of juniors and underclassmen to help carry the load this season, which will feature Riley Everett, Matthew Clemmer and Reece Pride with fellow juniors Braden Mayfield, Luke Click and Ryder Jones expected to contribute. Windle is also high on sophomore tandem Cade Windle and Brady Robertson as potential high scorers at the guard position. Sophomores Trevor Scarlett and Brooks Bird are also expected to pick up more minutes this season off the bench.
Windle says: “The good thing is, going down the list of our team, everybody brings something different to the table. There’s no cookie-cutter players. Some years you have players that are exactly the same. This year is different in the fact that one guy can do something another one may not be able to but then he does something else that the other guy can’t do. So, we can really change our lineups depending on what we need and get a lot done. I’m very excited about our team this year.”
CLASS AAA
2020-21 record: 1-24 (lost to Morristown West in the first round of the District 2-AAA tournament)
Key players: Cameron Soulages (So.), Connor Hilton (Jr.), Eli Williams (Jr.) Rustin King (Jr.)
The inbound: Seymour will make its debut in District 3-AAA this season after struggling in District 2-AAA in 2020-21. The Eagles will once again be youth-laden, boasting three seniors, nine juniors and three sophomores. Out of those sophomores, Seymour returns Cameron Soulages who started as a freshman and has made strides this past offseason, according to head coach Blake Carr.
Carr says: “We’re in a new district, which helps us big time. Instead of being in the big division of AAA, we’re now in the second from top. Instead of having to play Morristown East, Morristown West, Jefferson County, South Doyle week in and week out, we’ll be playing with Carter, Northview and Gibbs. Those are schools we’re going to be able to match up with a lot easier. We need to be competitive every single game. Last year we struggled and had some games where we weren’t as competitive as we should have been and that can’t happen.”
CLASS AA
2020-21 record: 12-14 (lost to Gatlinburg-Pittman in first round of Region 2-AA Tournament)
Key players: Jordan Harris (Jr.), Terrance Dorsey (Sr.), Tai Cates (Jr.), Jahvin Carter (So.)
The inbound: Alcoa lost its locker-room leader from last season in Isiah Cox, but returns its three most talented players — defending Daily Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year Tai Cates, Jahvin Carter and Jordan Harris. The Tornadoes also added junior Maryville transfer Terrance Dorsey in the offseason. Collins has been impressed with how the returning players have meshed with the newcomers and expects the freshmen to contribute right away. With a few players playing on the football team, however, it may be another month before the entire team plays together.
Collins says: “Honestly, I think we have a lot of question marks at this point, but what coach doesn’t? I only say that because I haven’t seen our group as a whole. Our mindset is that each day is an opportunity to grow and develop some chemistry together and just find a way to compete. I like what I’ve seen early in the season and we just have to build on that. There’s not a lot of time to prepare. We really have to expedite our learning curve on both sides of the ball and that’s kind of the message that we’ve been preaching.”
CLASS A
2020-21 record: 2-25 (lost to North Greene in first round of the Region 1-A Tournament)
Key players: Conor Morton (Jr.), Chase Sellers (So.), Garrett Giles (Fr.)
The inbound: The entire starting five from last season is back, including junior point guard Connor Morton, who led the team in scoring. Belcher is also high on incoming freshman Garrett Giles and believes he can make an impact during his first season at the varsity level, even going as far as to say he could make the All-District team at the end of the year. The Cherokees will play in District 4-A with Rockwood, Tennessee School for the Deaf and Midway.
Belcher says: “Our expectation is to win the district. I know we’ve got a tough battle on our hands, we’re in a new district this year. We’ve got some stiff competition, but that’s our goal going in. The kids have really bought in this summer and in preseason practice, it’s been a different culture around here. There’s a lot of good vibes this year. Last year was about changing the culture and developing these kids so I’m really looking forward to this year.”
DIVISION II-A
2020-21 record: 2-11 (lost to Christian Academy of Knoxville in Division II-A District 1 quarterfinals)
Key players: Tyler Overdorf (Sr.), Ezekiel Connaster (Jr.), Harrison Rollins (So.), Zac Wallace (So.)
The inbound: TKA missed nearly a month of playing last season because of COVID, but the team started playing better once it found consistency in the last month of the season. The Lions lost starters Noah Wilbourn and Nathan Hoffman to graduation, but Overdorf is a high-level shooting guard that is capable of leading the Lions. TKA will also rely on Zeke Connaster, who joined the team halfway through last season and working himself into a starting role by the end of the year. Jones expects Harrison Rollins to take a big step after earning minutes as a freshman in 2020-21.
Jones says: “We had a tough year last year. COVID didn’t help us very much. We were quarantined twice between Nov. 10 and Christmas, so we missed 28 days because of that. We really didn’t get to implement anything until the end of December, early January. We grew a lot in that month of January and I think that if we had a full year, it probably would have helped us. But man, where we are today as a program and where we were last year, it’s leaps and bounds. We’re further along than where we came from. I feel like we’ve established what it means to work hard and to grow.”
NON-TSSAA SCHOOLS
Maryville Christian Eagles
Key players: Drew Napier (Jr.), Josh Goins (Sr.), Jamey Wright (Sr.)
The inbound: Maryville Christian won six games last season, including one over William Blount in the William Blount Christmas Classic on Dec. 18, 2020. The Eagles also played Class A state qualifier Cosby close in a 75-70 loss. Maryville Christian lost some depth off of that team, but it returns four starters. Working in the team’s favor is the fact that those players have played together since elementary school, and that team chemistry should be even better this season. On top of that, the Eagles added Alcoa transfer Drew Napier in the offseason.
Turbyfill says: “We’re really excited about this year. Like I said, we’re returning a lot of guys. We’ve got some really good guards and we have two really good posts as well, so we’ve got kind of a good mix of both. I’m excited to see how some of the younger guys will get some quality minutes and step up in rotation. We’re never satisfied. We want to exceed expectations and last year we had some really big-time wins and we feel like we can follow that up this year.”
Clayton-Bradley Academy Blazers
2020-21 record: Did not play due to COVID.
Key players: Blake Mills (Sr.), Dustin Henderlight (So.), Ian Boghani (Jr.), Cayleb Kimsey (Jr.), Sam McNeal (So.)
The inbound: The Blazers are entering their second official season as a basketball program after electing to not form a team last season because of COVID, but they will return players from the 2019-20 season as well as what they added to their roster this offseason. With a total of 15 players on the team, it is the largest roster Clayton-Bradley has had to this point in its short existence as a program. The Blazers had just six players in their inaugural season. Blake Mills, the team’s lone senior, is also the longest tenured athlete at Clayton-Bradley and head coach Sean Mubarak says that he will be the biggest factor for the Blazers in terms of experience and leadership.
Mubarak says: “Absolutely excited for the season. I think I counted the other day that it’s been 623 days since we played our last basketball game. My expectations are going back to the fundamentals of the small things. Yes, at the end of the day you play to compete, you play to win, but more than that, you play to get better with your biggest competition being yourself. My expectations this year is to just be better than we were two years ago. That might equate for some people on the scoreboard or in the books, but to me it equates to continuing to build the program and show what Clayton-Bradley is about when it comes to the hard work and dedication these kids put in.”
