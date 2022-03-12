Most area softball programs are entering the 2022 season with a different look in at least some way.
Greenback, Seymour, Maryville and The King’s Academy are all breaking in first-year head coaches while Heritage, William Blount and the Lady Rebels moved up a classification during the offseason. Alcoa and the Lady Eagles will both compete in new districts, as well.
There’s optimism everywhere, as expected this time of year, but questions still remain as some teams look to build off of impressive campaigns from a year ago with a mix of experience and youth while others are looking for a fresh start following disappointing finishes in 2021.
Here’s a preseason preview of all seven area teams:
DISTRICT 4-4A
HERITAGE LADY MOUNTAINEERS
Coach: Jeff Sherman (10th season)
2021 record: 21-10-2 (eliminated by Hardin Valley in the District 4-AAA loser’s bracket quarterfinals)
Key players: Kendal Correll (Jr.), Jordan Geary (Sr.), Izzie Hayes (So.), Kenna Hicks (So.), Kylee Thomas (Jr.)
Prognosis/Comment: Heritage moved up a classification over the offseason, but that shift didn’t do much in the way of lightening up a district schedule that still includes Farragut, Hardin Valley, Bearden, Maryville and William Blount. After graduating five seniors from last season’s team, Heritage will have half of its lineup back with 2021 All-District 4-AAA outfielder Kendal Correll and pitchers Izzie Hayes and Jordan Geary expected to be key pieces. Before Heritage began its preseason slate, coach Jeff Sherman expected his team’s strength to be at the plate and its weakness, at least early on, to be pitching, but so far he’s seen the reverse of that, with the Lady Mountaineers’ pitching staff impressing as the regular season approaches.
Sherman says: “I’m just looking forward to watching them compete. This group of kids, so far they seem to have bought in and have gotten really tight. They pull for each other. I just want to see how far they can go. We kind of have a ceiling where we feel like we will be but I want to see if they exceed that. Our district is ridiculously strong.
“We’ve moved up to 4-A so it didn’t get any easier. We want to battle with them and see how far we can go.”
MARYVILLE LADY REBELS
Coach: Joe Michalski (first season)
2021 record: 13-21 (eliminated by Heritage in the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key Players: Emma Blankenship (Sr.), Ryleigh Maples (Jr.)
Prognosis/Comment: Joe Michalski, a former baseball coach at Hardin Valley, will embark on his first season leading the Lady Rebels as a first-time softball coach, replacing Nick Payne this past offseason. He will have some pieces on the roster to work with, headlined by Maryville College signee and senior outfielder Emma Blankenship, who Michalski says he is “leaning on” because of her experience and leadership. Ryleigh Maples is another player he has identified that could be a factor offensively. The junior tied for third on the team in RBIs with 10 last season. According to Michalski, the Lady Rebels are eager to put last season behind them and have bonded well in preseason workouts and scrimmages.
Michalski says: “(The team) is not happy with the type of season they had last year and I know they’re very determined to do something different. For me as a coach, I’m really feeding off of that energy, the drive that team has to have the best season that they’ve had in awhile. They get along very well together, they’re fun to be around, they’re just very, very genuine. It’s a pleasure to coach them.”
WILLIAM BLOUNT LADY GOVERNORS
Coach: Amanda Leatherwood (13th season)
2021 record: 22-17 (District 4-AAA runner-up, lost to Powell in the Region 2-AAA semifinals)
Key players: Savannah Classon (Sr.), Olivia Kelly (Sr.), MacKenzie Blevins (Sr.),
Prognosis/Comment: William Blount won’t lack experience this season. The Lady Govs return six seniors from a team that won 13 games in a tough district last season. The group is led by reigning Daily Times Softball Player of the Year Savannah Classon, who tied a program record with 15 home runs in 2021 along with 52 RBIs as well as ace pitcher Mackenzie Blevins and center fielder Olivia Kelly. Amanda Leatherwood expects those three to be the catalyst for the team’s next step, which she hopes ends up in Murfreesboro come May.
Leatherwood says: “I just like the chemistry of this team and overall, I think we’ve got a shot. I think (the expectation) is to gradually grow each game and take it in stride and have a lot of fun but compete. Hopefully we get to where we’re getting into a groove at the right time. I also think that our district is really tough. The teams in it are all really quality, competitive teams. We have to fight tooth and nail to get to region and have a chance at sectionals and state. That’s our ultimate goal, but I don’t want to lose sight of all of the other games and what we can do. I want the program to leave a mark on these kids like they’ve left on us.”
DISTRICT 3-3A
SEYMOUR LADY EAGLES
Coach: Lauren Irwin (first season)
Key players: Abby Spradlin (Sr.), Kendall Abernathy (Sr.), McKenzie Taylor (Sr.), Katie Taylor (Jr.)
Prognosis/Comment: Seymour had to deal with more coaching turnover in the offseason but welcomed back former star player and 2014 alum Lauren Irwin to lead the team. This will be Irwin’s first season as a head coach and while she’s taking charge of a Lady Eagles program that finished with a losing record last season, she hasn’t tampered their expectations. There’s reason for optimism because of some returning experience Seymour has in ETSU commit Abby Spradlin, Kendall Abernathy and McKenzie Taylor. Couple that with some young incoming talent and Irwin can’t help but feel like this Lady Eagles team can make strides in her first season.
Irwin says: “My expectation is high for this year. When I came into it I told the girls that my expectation was to compete for district and eventually by the end of the season I would like to be on a roll and be competing in regions. They’ve got a lot of work to do to get there and there are a lot of obstacles we’re going to have to overcome to get there. We’re in a district with Gibbs and Fulton and they’re both really competitive teams, so it’s going to come down to us getting enough experience by the end of the year and stringing things together.”
DISTRICT 2-2A
ALCOA LADY TORNADOES
Coach: Sarah Fekete Bailey (fourth season)
2021 record: 20-10 (District 4-AA champion, lost to Union County in the Region 2-AA semifinals)
Key players: Cassa Arnold (Sr.), Italia Kyle (Sr.), Olivia Emert (Soph.)
Prognosis/Comment: Alcoa lost three senior contributors from a year ago in Kaylee Lovingood, Kassidy Moore and Juliann Jones, but coach Sarah Fekete Bailey has been impressed with the leadership shown by her four seniors, including standouts Cassa Arnold and Italia Kyle. Arnold is coming off of an impressive junior season in which she posted a 1.22 ERA, 92 strikeouts and a 9-1 record. At the plate, the Carson-Newman signee was equally effective with 12 doubles, 17 RBIs and a home run. Kyle notched 26 RBIs and a .379 batting average, earning All-District and All-County honors and was also named the team’s Most Valuable Player. She signed with Tusculum College in November.
Fekete Bailey says: “I think our team was definitely disappointed that we fell a couple of games short of where we should have ended up last year. We had to go through Union County and they’re in our district now because we realigned, so that will be a tough district opponent for us, but we have some players that are going to make some big impacts.”
DISTRICT 2-1A
GREENBACK LADY CHEROKEES
Coach: Mark Jones (first season)
Key players: Maddy Hood (Sr.), Katie Jones (So.), Karli Hammontree (Fr.), Jennifer Jones (Soph.)
Prognosis/Comment: Greenback made program history last season, winning its first ever district tournament championship and reaching the Class A sectionals before falling to Sale Creek. The Lady Cherokees lost Makenzie Jones and Hailee Stevens and have a new head coach in Mark Jones, but they’re current roster returns some key pieces from that postseason run, headlined by Maddy Hood and Katie Jones. Hood led the team with 32 RBIs, five home runs and 38 hits. Her batting average of .528 was also a team-high. Jones wasn’t far behind, tallying 33 hits, four home runs and 19 RBIs.
Jones says: “We lost two seniors that will be hard to replace but we’ve still got a lot of good players on this team. We’ve just got to get to work a little bit more. The expectation is to make it to state this year, you know, go one step further. We were one game shy of making it to state last year and we kind of want to repeat that and go one step further this year.”
DIVISION II-A
THE KING’S ACADEMY LADY LIONS
Coach: Matt Manning (first season)
Key players: Harley McCall (Sr./1B), Kyndal Neubert (So./P), Justyce Burton (Jr./C)
Outlook: Due to six players transferring out of the program, new coach Matt Manning faced the possibility of not even having enough personnel to field a team in his first season after replacing Dayna Carter, who took the head coaching job at Johnson University, but the Lady Lions will play in 2022 and will still have some talent to work with. Harley McCall enters the season with the highest batting average and high on-base percentage from last year at .485 and .657, respectively. TKA will be Manning’s first coaching job in the high school ranks, but he brings plenty of experience as a travel ball coach and has high hopes of returning the Lady Lions program to dominance in Division II-A.
Manning says: “I think we’re in a pretty good spot. My expectation for this season, we’re really just laying the groundwork for what we’re hoping to get done in the future. We’re hoping to get this thing back on track and where it needs to be, but I do think that this team can be successful. We’ve got four kids that probably haven’t played softball or haven’t played in years and the progress that we’ve made in these past two or three weeks is amazing. We’re making good progress. It’s one of those, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day,’ things. It’s going to take time to get it where you want it to be.”
