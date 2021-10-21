KNOXVILLE — On the eve of its Region 2-AA championship game against Gibbs, the Seymour girl’s soccer team tried to gain their footing on the pitch at Johnson University.
In a matchup that Seymour was supposed to host at Householder Field, Gibbs took advantage of a TSSAA rule that forced Seymour to make Johnson University’s soccer facility its “home” turf for an afternoon.
On an unfamiliar natural grass field that Seymour had just one practice on to prepare, it was Gibbs that used a late second-half goal to claim the region title with a 2-1 win on Thursday.
“(The team) is not happy,” Seymour coach Ron Blaydes said. “We should have jumped right on them, but we came out very flat and just could not get it together for the first 20 minutes. Once we came out after halftime, we kind of figured out what we were doing. We kept possession pretty good, but (Gibbs) got that goal where we didn’t mark up like we should have and it just didn’t fall the way we wanted it.”
After being outshot in the first half, Seymour (11-3-1) came out of the intermission with better ball control, keeping possession for a majority of the second period and coming from behind to out-shoot Gibbs, 12-8.
Gibbs (19-0-0) took the lead on a Carolina Pittman goal with 17:10 left in the first half and took the 1-0 advantage into half.
Following a message from Blaydes to his team at the half, Seymour came out on a mission for most of the final 40 minutes, starting with Emma Houser’s game-tying score less than seven minutes into the second half.
“We just said, ‘Listen girls, you’ve got to play your game,’” Blaydes said. “We have a good game and we’ve got a good center and the midfield controls the game. (Gibbs) was stepping to the ball a little bit more than we were, and I think that’s something we need to figure out. I told them that we’re a good team, but for some reason they were hustling more than we were.”
While Seymour was able to out-shoot Gibbs in the second half, the difference in the match was the corner kicks, where Gibbs led, 5-0, and scored the go-ahead goal from Rylee Scraggs with 2:15 to go.
“(Gibbs) was playing the ‘Let’s get the ball out’ game,” Blaydes said. “I think some of the corners we should have got back from them, but some of those we just weren’t sure. It just wasn’t falling our way for some reason. I’m not sure what was going on.”
While Blaydes felt his team’s approach late in the game led to the loss, the change in venue might have also played a factor in Seymour’s performance, going from playing on a turf field to grass in the championship game.
The TSSAA rule that caused the game to be moved made Seymour’s home pitch just under the minimum width (65 yards) and length (110 yards) and the only way for the team to host at Householder Field would have been through an agreement from the opponent to play there.
Gibbs did not agree and the match was moved five miles away at Johnson University, within the 15-mile maximum range from the host campus according to the TSSAA rule.
“We came over and practiced on the field yesterday,” Blaydes said. “(Gibbs) was just not going to let it go. ... It’s a stupid rule, plain and simple, that the TSSAA has put together. The problem with that stupid rule is it effects the rural schools, it doesn’t effect the big city schools who have bigger fields they can play on.
“This is a lot bigger field (than what we’re used to), and I didn’t realize it was 70 (yards wide). It did play a factor for us. They were able to move the ball at longer distances than we were, and I think that played a factor. We thought we could move the ball out here yesterday during practice but for some reason (we couldn’t).
“I even called them (Wednesday) because there’s a clause in there that says if you can’t come to an agreement then you can ask the TSSAA for an exemption. We called them yesterday and said that they don’t give exemptions. As long as the other team agrees, it’s OK. ... (Gibbs coach Jason French) knew what our field was like, and he didn’t want to agree to do it.”
Seymour will be back on a turf field on Saturday when it travels to Greeneville (13-8-0) for a shot at a state tournament berth.
The Greene Devils are coming off of a 9-0 win over Elizabethton in the Region1-AA Championship on Thursday night.
“We’ve got to get it in practice tomorrow and we’ve got to get it figured out,” Blaydes said. “We’ll be back on a turf field. That should help. (Greeneville) is a good team, but we’re a good team, too. We can challenge them. If we just play our game, we can play with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.